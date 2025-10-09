Washington State vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels are looking to continue their undefeated start to the 2025 season when they host the Washington State Cougars in Week 7 of the college football season.
Washington State is 3-2 this season, but it has a pretty terrible advanced profile, ranking outside the top-100 in EPA/Play in the 2025 season.
That’s led to oddsmakers setting Ole Miss as a 32.5-point favorite at home in this matchup. The Rebels have played some close games against SEC opponents, but they’ve blown out everyone else on their way to a 5-0 start.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 7 matchup.
Washington State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Washington State +32.5 (-110)
- Ole Miss -32.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Washington State: N/A
- Ole Miss: N/A
Total
- 58.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Washington State vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Time: 12:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Washington State record: 3-2
- Ole Miss record: 5-0
Washington State vs. Ole Miss Key Players to Watch
Trinidad Chambliss, Quarterback, Ole Miss
Chambliss has been awesome for the Rebels in the 2025 season, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 1,033 yards, five scores and one pick while leading the SEC in yards per attempt and yards per completion.
The former Ferris State star has vaulted himself into the Heisman conversation with back-to-back 300-yard games in wins over Tulane and LSU.
Now, he has a chance to put up some big numbers as a massive favorite against a Washington State defense that is 116th in the country in EPA/Play and 124th in success rate.
Chambliss has also been a threat on the ground, running for 266 yards and two scores this season.
Washington State vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
This is a pretty easy bet, and one that I wouldn’t advise trying to get cute and taking the Cougars.
Washington State may be 3-2, but it lost by 49 points to North Texas (an AAC team) and 35 points to Washington (a Big Ten team). In fact, the only impressive win Washington State has is by 23 points against a now 4-1 San Diego State squad.
Still, the Cougars rank 126th in the country in Net EPA/Play while Ole Miss is 26th. With Chambliss under center, the Rebels have a ton of big-play ability in the passing game, and they’ve won games by 56 and 35 points in their two games against non-SEC opponents.
Washington State’s best chance to take advantage in this game is on the ground – Ole Miss is 119th in EPA/Rush defensively – but the Cougars are 134th in EPA/Rush on offense.
I think Ole Miss rolls in this game with a couple of huge SEC matchups on the horizon.
Pick: Ole Miss -32.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
