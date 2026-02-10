Washington State vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 10

The No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs return home after splitting a two-game road trip last week. They fell in Portland as -22.5 favorites before blowing out Oregon State.

Meanwhile, the Washington State Cougars have lost their last two games after winning three straight. They’ve been a streaky team as they lost four straight before that.

That four-game losing streak included a blowout 86-65 loss to Gonzaga as +17.5 underdogs on January 15.

Gonzaga has now won the last eight meetings over Washington State, including by 21 in each of the last two matchups.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this WCC matchup.

Washington State vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Washington State: +20.5 (-109)

Gonzaga: -20.5 (-124)

Moneyline

Washington State: +1500

Gonzaga: -3571

Total

155.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Washington State vs. Gonzaga How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Washington State record: 11-15

Gonzaga record: 23-2

Washington State vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

Washington State is 13-12 ATS this season

Gonzaga is 14-11 ATS this season

Washington State is 6-6 ATS on the road this season

Gonzaga is 5-6 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 13-12 in Washington State games this season

The UNDER is 16-9 in Gonzaga games this season

The UNDER is 8-4 in Washington State road games this season

The UNDER is 8-3 in Gonzaga home games this season

Washington State vs. Gonzaga Key Players to Watch

Graham Ike, Forward, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Graham Ike leads the Bulldogs with 19.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season. Those marks rank him 38th and 53rd in the country, and his 56.6% shooting from the field is tied for the 51st-best in the nation.

The senior forward is coming off a 35-point performance on 13 of 18 shooting to go along with 7 rebounds in the blowout win at Oregon State. He had 23 points and 11 rebounds in the first meeting against Washington State last month.

Washington State vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick

Gonzaga thrives on the defensive side of the court. The Bulldogs allow just 67 points per game while scoring 87.6 themselves. Meanwhile, Washington state averages 77.5 points for and against per game.

It’s been a slower pace as of late for Gonzaga, though, going UNDER in six of its last seven games, with the only outlier being the road loss – and that’s truly an outlier for Gonzaga.

Gonzaga should once again limit Washington State to fewer than 70 points while not getting many more than 80 itself.

Pick: UNDER 155.5 (-115)

