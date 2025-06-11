Quick riser in Tacoma athletics scene becomes newest member of WIAA executive board
Johnny Lee, the Silas High School athletic director since 2020, is the newsest member of the 13-person WIAA executive board.
Lee, 33, was voted in Sunday at the association's June meeting as the new Region 2-B (District 3/4) appointee, replacing longtime Tahoma High School administrator Tony Davis, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
"Huge shoes to fill," Lee said. "But I am always willing to listen and advocate for all, and that is a big deal."
Also a voting member with the WIAA representative assembly, Lee has been a tournament manager for both the WIAA football championships and Class 4A and 3A basketball championships. He's also been the floor manager for Mat Classic, the WIAA wrestling championships.
At the state level, Lee has been the chairperson for the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) committees, and served on the sportsmanship, allocation and strategic planning committees.
Lee has also been a member of the West Central District executive board, and is currently the vice-president of the 3A PSL (basketball, wrestling and tennis commissioner).
A 2010 Silas graduate, Lee became the school's seventh athletic director in April of 2020 after serving as an assistant AD under John Portenier. He was also a middle-school AD in Tacoma Public Schools.
