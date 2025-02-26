Road to regionals: Washington high school (WIAA) 2A boys basketball preview, game picks
Only one more game separates WIAA state-championship hopefuls from the destination spot for Class 2A basketball: Yakima SunDome.
Starting Friday, 16 teams play in the regional round of the WIAA playoffs - with 12 schools advancing to the state tournament in Yakima.
Here is the Class 2A regional boys basketball primer:
---
CLASS 2A (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Lynden (23-1) vs. 8-seed Mark Morris (20-4), 6 p.m. Saturday, Mount Vernon HS
2-seed R.A. Long (22-1) vs. 7-seed Foster (18-7), 6 p.m. Saturday, Mark Morris HS, Longview
3-seed Bremerton (18-5) vs. 6-seed Lakewood (18-6), 6 p.m. Saturday, University of Puget Sound, Tacoma
4-seed West Valley of Spokane (20-3) vs. 5-seed Selah (19-4), 6 p.m. Saturday, West Valley HS, Spokane
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Sequim (18-4) vs. No. 16-seed Lindbergh (15-10), 6 p.m. Friday, University of Puget Sound, Tacoma
10-seed Prosser (19-7) vs. No. 15-seed Ridgefield (15-8), 6 p.m. Saturday, Richland HS
11-seed Columbia River (18-5) vs. No. 14-seed Renton (7-18), 4 p.m. Saturday, Mark Morris HS, Longview
12-seed Franklin Pierce (19-4) vs. No. 13-seed Bainbridge (18-5), 8 p.m. Friday, University of Puget Sound, Tacoma
---
TOP DOG
Only one school - Northwest Christian of Colbert - has won four consecutive championships at anly level (2B, 2006-09). Lynden has a chance to match that feat next week, and with senior Brant Heppner and coach Brian Roper leading the way, it would be unwise to bet against the Lions.
CAN FILL IT UP
Because he is generally efficient and team-first, when Bremerton sophomore Jalen Davis gets 30 points, it usually comes quickly and in low-key fashion. When he chooses to go one-on-one against a defender, he is virtually unguardable.
CAN'T-MISS MATCHUP
2A GSL champion West Valley of Spokane just ended Grandview's season last weekend in a district crossover game. Now, the Eagles get to host another state contender from the CWAC - high-powered Selah, led by brothers Jackson and Oliver Pepper.
GAME PICKS
Lynden over Mark Morris
R.A. Long over Foster
Bremerton over Lakewood
Selah over West Valley of Spokane
Sequim over Lindbergh
Prosser over Ridgefield
Columbia River over Renton
Franklin Pierce over Bainbridge
---
---
SBLIVE FINAL WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Richland (23-1)
2. Glacier Peak (21-2)
3. Auburn (23-2)
4. Gonzaga Prep (22-2)
5. Mount Si (19-7)
6. Camas (18-4)
7. West Valley of Yakima (17-5)
8. Puyallup (20-6)
9. Davis of Yakima (20-3)
10. Kentwood (19-6)
Others: Olympia (21-5), Arlington (19-7), Lake Washington (20-7), Emerald Ridge (19-7).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (24-2)
2. Bellevue (21-5)
3. Garfield (18-7)
4. Lincoln of Tacoma (25-3)
5. Edmonds-Woodway (23-2)
6. Seattle Prep (17-10)
7. Mount Spokane (17-7)
8. Monroe (21-3)
9. Shorecrest (21-3)
10. Auburn Mountainview (22-2)
Others: Federal Way (19-4), Eastside Catholic (13-14), Liberty of Issaquah (16-8). Bellarmine Prep (22-7).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (23-1)
2. R.A. Long (22-1)
3. Selah (19-4)
4. Bremerton (18-5)
5. Prosser (19-7)
6. Mark Morris (20-4)
7. West Valley of Spokane (20-3)
8. Lakewood (18-6)
9. Columbia River (18-5)
10. Franklin Pierce (19-4)
Others: Bainbridge (18-5), Sequim (18-4), Ridgefield (15-8), Foster (18-7)
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (19-2)
2. Lynden Christian (21-2)
3. Royal (23-1)
4. Zillah (19-4)
5. King's (18-4)
6. Seton Catholic (18-5)
7. Riverside (16-5)
8. Meridian (17-7)
9. Bear Creek (18-5)
10. Chelan (21-5)
Others: Bellevue Christian (18-5), Cashmere (18-8), Fort Vancouver (17-6), Wapato (15-10).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Columbia of Burbank (23-1)
2. Freeman (20-3)
3. Reardan (21-2)
4. Colfax (20-3)
5. Lake Roosevelt (21-4)
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (18-7)
7. Toledo (22-3)
8. Tri-Cities Prep (20-5)
9. Napavine (21-3)
10. Okanogan (19-6)
Others: Adna (19-5), La Salle (18-7), Liberty Bell (15-10), Rainier (15-10).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (22-1)
2. DeSales (22-1)
3. Moses Lake Christian (19-2)
4. Lummi (22-3)
5. Willapa Valley (21-2)
6. Tulalip Heritage (20-3)
7. Neah Bay (18-4)
8. Wellpinit (18-6)
9. Summit Classical (21-6)
10. Columbia Adventist (18-4)
Others: Muckleshoot Tribal (18-5), Inchelium (17-4), Sound Christian Academy (19-6), Sunnyside Christian (18-8).
---