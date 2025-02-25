High School

Road to regionals: Washington high school (WIAA) 2B boys basketball preview, game picks

Defending state champion Colfax is the 4-seed, and faces a dangerous opponent in guard-led Lake Roosevelt

Crew Pariera and No. 1 Columbia of Burbank are in position to take control of 2B EWAC in 2024-25.
Crew Pariera and No. 1 Columbia of Burbank are in position to take control of 2B EWAC in 2024-25. / Photo by Joshua Hart

Only one more game separates WIAA state-championship hopefuls from the destination spot for Class 2B basketball: Spokane Arena

Starting Friday, 16 teams play in the regional round of the WIAA playoffs - with 12 schools advancing to the state tournament in Spokane.

Here is the Class 2B regional boys basketball primer:

CLASS 2B SCHEDULE (Bracket)

PROTECTED

1-seed Columbia of Burbank (23-1) vs. 8-seed Northwest Christian of Colbert (18-7), 4 p.m. Saturday, Richland HS

2-seed Freeman (20-3) vs. 7-seed Adna (19-5), 6 p.m. Friday, West Valley HS, Spokane

3-seed Reardan (21-2) vs. 6-seed Toledo (22-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Cheney HS

4-seed Colfax (20-3) vs. 5-seed Lake Roosevelt (21-4), 8 p.m. Saturday, Cheney HS

LOSER-OUT

9-seed Napavine (21-3) vs. No. 16-seed La Conner (14-9), 8 p.m. Friday, Mark Morris HS, Longview

10-seed Liberty Bell (15-10) vs. No. 15-seed Mount Vernon Christian (15-8), 6 p.m. Saturday, Wenatchee HS

11-seed Okanogan (19-6) vs. No. 14-seed La Salle (18-7), 8 p.m. Friday, Wenatchee HS

12-seed Tri-Cities Prep (20-5) vs. No. 13-seed Rainier (15-10), noon Saturday, Richland HS

TOP DOG

Columbia of Burbank has done everything but with big gold ball with this group, led by senior guards Tristan Frimodt, Quincy Scott and Crew Pariera. And the Coyotes have handled nearly all of the classification's best this winter, including Colfax, Freeman, Lake Roosevelt and Tri-Cities Prep.

CAN FILL IT UP

Frimodt has the edge in career points, but Scott is the bouncy 6-foot-4 athlete whose next-level ability is what people come to see. He can take over games in a variety ways as a scorer, including knee-buckling off-the-dribble moves.

CAN'T-MISS MATCHUP

If there is a type of team defending state champion Colfax has struggled against this season, it is a squad with physical, pressure-oriented guards who can turn a game into a street tussle. That is exactly how Lake Roosevelt plays - and wins games.

GAME PICKS

Columbia of Burbank over Northwest Christian of Colbert

Freeman over Adna

Reardan over Toledo

Colfax over Lake Roosevelt

Napavine over La Conner

Liberty Bell over Mount Vernon Christian

La Salle over Okanogan

Tri-Cities Prep over Rainier

SBLIVE FINAL WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Richland (23-1)

2. Glacier Peak (21-2)

3. Auburn (23-2)

4. Gonzaga Prep (22-2)

5. Mount Si (19-7)

6. Camas (18-4)

7. West Valley of Yakima (17-5)

8. Puyallup (20-6)

9. Davis of Yakima (20-3)

10. Kentwood (19-6)

Others: Olympia (21-5), Arlington (19-7), Lake Washington (20-7), Emerald Ridge (19-7).

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Rainier Beach (24-2)

2. Bellevue (21-5)

3. Garfield (18-7)

4. Lincoln of Tacoma (25-3)

5. Edmonds-Woodway (23-2)

6. Seattle Prep (17-10)

7. Mount Spokane (17-7)

8. Monroe (21-3)

9. Shorecrest (21-3)

10. Auburn Mountainview (22-2)

Others: Federal Way (19-4), Eastside Catholic (13-14), Liberty of Issaquah (16-8). Bellarmine Prep (22-7).

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (23-1)

2. R.A. Long (22-1)

3. Selah (19-4)

4. Bremerton (18-5)

5. Prosser (19-7)

6. Mark Morris (20-4)

7. West Valley of Spokane (20-3)

8. Lakewood (18-6)

9. Columbia River (18-5)

10. Franklin Pierce (19-4)

Others: Bainbridge (18-5), Sequim (18-4), Ridgefield (15-8), Foster (18-7)

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Annie Wright (19-2)

2. Lynden Christian (21-2)

3. Royal (23-1)

4. Zillah (19-4)

5. King's (18-4)

6. Seton Catholic (18-5)

7. Riverside (16-5)

8. Meridian (17-7)

9. Bear Creek (18-5)

10. Chelan (21-5)

Others: Bellevue Christian (18-5), Cashmere (18-8), Fort Vancouver (17-6), Wapato (15-10).

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Columbia of Burbank (23-1)

2. Freeman (20-3)

3. Reardan (21-2)

4. Colfax (20-3)

5. Lake Roosevelt (21-4)

6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (18-7)

7. Toledo (22-3)

8. Tri-Cities Prep (20-5)

9. Napavine (21-3)

10. Okanogan (19-6)

Others: Adna (19-5), La Salle (18-7), Liberty Bell (15-10), Rainier (15-10).

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (22-1)

2. DeSales (22-1)

3. Moses Lake Christian (19-2)

4. Lummi (22-3)

5. Willapa Valley (21-2)

6. Tulalip Heritage (20-3)

7. Neah Bay (18-4)

8. Wellpinit (18-6)

9. Summit Classical (21-6)

10. Columbia Adventist (18-4)

Others: Muckleshoot Tribal (18-5), Inchelium (17-4), Sound Christian Academy (19-6), Sunnyside Christian (18-8).

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

