Road to regionals: Washington high school (WIAA) 2B boys basketball preview, game picks
Only one more game separates WIAA state-championship hopefuls from the destination spot for Class 2B basketball: Spokane Arena
Starting Friday, 16 teams play in the regional round of the WIAA playoffs - with 12 schools advancing to the state tournament in Spokane.
Here is the Class 2B regional boys basketball primer:
---
CLASS 2B SCHEDULE (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Columbia of Burbank (23-1) vs. 8-seed Northwest Christian of Colbert (18-7), 4 p.m. Saturday, Richland HS
2-seed Freeman (20-3) vs. 7-seed Adna (19-5), 6 p.m. Friday, West Valley HS, Spokane
3-seed Reardan (21-2) vs. 6-seed Toledo (22-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Cheney HS
4-seed Colfax (20-3) vs. 5-seed Lake Roosevelt (21-4), 8 p.m. Saturday, Cheney HS
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Napavine (21-3) vs. No. 16-seed La Conner (14-9), 8 p.m. Friday, Mark Morris HS, Longview
10-seed Liberty Bell (15-10) vs. No. 15-seed Mount Vernon Christian (15-8), 6 p.m. Saturday, Wenatchee HS
11-seed Okanogan (19-6) vs. No. 14-seed La Salle (18-7), 8 p.m. Friday, Wenatchee HS
12-seed Tri-Cities Prep (20-5) vs. No. 13-seed Rainier (15-10), noon Saturday, Richland HS
---
TOP DOG
Columbia of Burbank has done everything but with big gold ball with this group, led by senior guards Tristan Frimodt, Quincy Scott and Crew Pariera. And the Coyotes have handled nearly all of the classification's best this winter, including Colfax, Freeman, Lake Roosevelt and Tri-Cities Prep.
CAN FILL IT UP
Frimodt has the edge in career points, but Scott is the bouncy 6-foot-4 athlete whose next-level ability is what people come to see. He can take over games in a variety ways as a scorer, including knee-buckling off-the-dribble moves.
CAN'T-MISS MATCHUP
If there is a type of team defending state champion Colfax has struggled against this season, it is a squad with physical, pressure-oriented guards who can turn a game into a street tussle. That is exactly how Lake Roosevelt plays - and wins games.
GAME PICKS
Columbia of Burbank over Northwest Christian of Colbert
Freeman over Adna
Reardan over Toledo
Colfax over Lake Roosevelt
Napavine over La Conner
Liberty Bell over Mount Vernon Christian
La Salle over Okanogan
Tri-Cities Prep over Rainier
---
SBLIVE FINAL WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Richland (23-1)
2. Glacier Peak (21-2)
3. Auburn (23-2)
4. Gonzaga Prep (22-2)
5. Mount Si (19-7)
6. Camas (18-4)
7. West Valley of Yakima (17-5)
8. Puyallup (20-6)
9. Davis of Yakima (20-3)
10. Kentwood (19-6)
Others: Olympia (21-5), Arlington (19-7), Lake Washington (20-7), Emerald Ridge (19-7).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (24-2)
2. Bellevue (21-5)
3. Garfield (18-7)
4. Lincoln of Tacoma (25-3)
5. Edmonds-Woodway (23-2)
6. Seattle Prep (17-10)
7. Mount Spokane (17-7)
8. Monroe (21-3)
9. Shorecrest (21-3)
10. Auburn Mountainview (22-2)
Others: Federal Way (19-4), Eastside Catholic (13-14), Liberty of Issaquah (16-8). Bellarmine Prep (22-7).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (23-1)
2. R.A. Long (22-1)
3. Selah (19-4)
4. Bremerton (18-5)
5. Prosser (19-7)
6. Mark Morris (20-4)
7. West Valley of Spokane (20-3)
8. Lakewood (18-6)
9. Columbia River (18-5)
10. Franklin Pierce (19-4)
Others: Bainbridge (18-5), Sequim (18-4), Ridgefield (15-8), Foster (18-7)
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (19-2)
2. Lynden Christian (21-2)
3. Royal (23-1)
4. Zillah (19-4)
5. King's (18-4)
6. Seton Catholic (18-5)
7. Riverside (16-5)
8. Meridian (17-7)
9. Bear Creek (18-5)
10. Chelan (21-5)
Others: Bellevue Christian (18-5), Cashmere (18-8), Fort Vancouver (17-6), Wapato (15-10).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Columbia of Burbank (23-1)
2. Freeman (20-3)
3. Reardan (21-2)
4. Colfax (20-3)
5. Lake Roosevelt (21-4)
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (18-7)
7. Toledo (22-3)
8. Tri-Cities Prep (20-5)
9. Napavine (21-3)
10. Okanogan (19-6)
Others: Adna (19-5), La Salle (18-7), Liberty Bell (15-10), Rainier (15-10).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (22-1)
2. DeSales (22-1)
3. Moses Lake Christian (19-2)
4. Lummi (22-3)
5. Willapa Valley (21-2)
6. Tulalip Heritage (20-3)
7. Neah Bay (18-4)
8. Wellpinit (18-6)
9. Summit Classical (21-6)
10. Columbia Adventist (18-4)
Others: Muckleshoot Tribal (18-5), Inchelium (17-4), Sound Christian Academy (19-6), Sunnyside Christian (18-8).
---