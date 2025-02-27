Road to regionals: Washington high school (WIAA) 3A boys basketball preview, game picks
Only one more game separates WIAA state-championship hopefuls from the destination spot for Class 3A basketball: Tacoma Dome.
Starting Friday, 16 teams play in the regional round of the WIAA playoffs - with 12 schools advancing to the state tournament in Tacoma.
Here is the Class 3A regional boys basketball primer:
---
CLASS 3A SCHEDULE (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Rainier Beach (24-2) vs. 8-seed Bellarmine Prep (22-7), 6 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue College
2-seed Mount Spokane (17-7) vs. 7-seed Seattle Prep (17-10), 2 p.m. Saturday, West Valley HS, Spokane
3-seed Garfield (18-7) vs. 6-seed Lincoln of Tacoma (25-3), 8 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue College
4-seed Bellevue (21-5) vs. 5-seed Edmonds-Woodway (23-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue College
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Eastside Catholic (13-14) vs. No. 17 Prairie (17-8), 4 p.m. Saturday, Issaquah HS
10-seed Monroe (21-3) vs. No. 15 Gig Harbor (17-11), 6 p.m. Friday, Arlington HS
11-seed Auburn Mountainview (22-2) vs. No. 14 Federal Way (20-4), 6 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Mountainview HS
12-seed Shorecrest (21-3) vs. No. 13 Liberty (17-8), 8 p.m. Friday, Jackson HS, Mill Creek
---
TOP DOG
When you sweep 3A Metro play with 15 double-digit wins out of 17 games such as Rainier Beach did, you deserve blockbuster billing. The Vikings are an offensive juggernaut, and it will take an off-night shooting the ball for somebody to knock them off.
CAN FILL IT UP
It is difficult to decided between the Rainier Beach duo of Jaylen Petty and Kaden Powers. Petty has a more explosive scoring prowess, like scoring in bunches. Powers is so steady, and showcases one of the mid-range games this state has seen in a while.
CAN'T-MISS MATCHUP
Sea-King semifinalist Seattle Prep is streaky, but it is one of the few schools that can match up with Wildcats' bouncy top-scoring forward Jaden Ghoreishi around the hoop. The Panthers have Beckham King, the son of ex-NBA player Rich King who is also 6-foot-8.
GAME PICKS
Rainier Beach over Bellarmine Prep
Seattle Prep over Mount Spokane
Garfield over Lincoln of Tacoma
Bellevue over Edmonds-Woodway
Eastside Catholic over Prairie
Monroe over Gig Harbor
Federal Way over Auburn Mountainview
Shorecrest over Liberty of Issaquah
---
---
SBLIVE FINAL WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Richland (23-1)
2. Glacier Peak (21-2)
3. Auburn (23-2)
4. Gonzaga Prep (22-2)
5. Mount Si (19-7)
6. Camas (18-4)
7. West Valley of Yakima (17-5)
8. Puyallup (20-6)
9. Davis of Yakima (20-3)
10. Kentwood (19-6)
Others: Olympia (21-5), Arlington (19-7), Lake Washington (20-7), Emerald Ridge (19-7).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (24-2)
2. Bellevue (21-5)
3. Garfield (18-7)
4. Lincoln of Tacoma (25-3)
5. Edmonds-Woodway (23-2)
6. Seattle Prep (17-10)
7. Mount Spokane (17-7)
8. Monroe (21-3)
9. Shorecrest (21-3)
10. Auburn Mountainview (22-2)
Others: Federal Way (19-4), Eastside Catholic (13-14), Liberty of Issaquah (16-8). Bellarmine Prep (22-7).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (23-1)
2. R.A. Long (22-1)
3. Selah (19-4)
4. Bremerton (18-5)
5. Prosser (19-7)
6. Mark Morris (20-4)
7. West Valley of Spokane (20-3)
8. Lakewood (18-6)
9. Columbia River (18-5)
10. Franklin Pierce (19-4)
Others: Bainbridge (18-5), Sequim (18-4), Ridgefield (15-8), Foster (18-7)
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (19-2)
2. Lynden Christian (21-2)
3. Royal (23-1)
4. Zillah (19-4)
5. King's (18-4)
6. Seton Catholic (18-5)
7. Riverside (16-5)
8. Meridian (17-7)
9. Bear Creek (18-5)
10. Chelan (21-5)
Others: Bellevue Christian (18-5), Cashmere (18-8), Fort Vancouver (17-6), Wapato (15-10).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Columbia of Burbank (23-1)
2. Freeman (20-3)
3. Reardan (21-2)
4. Colfax (20-3)
5. Lake Roosevelt (21-4)
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (18-7)
7. Toledo (22-3)
8. Tri-Cities Prep (20-5)
9. Napavine (21-3)
10. Okanogan (19-6)
Others: Adna (19-5), La Salle (18-7), Liberty Bell (15-10), Rainier (15-10).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (22-1)
2. DeSales (22-1)
3. Moses Lake Christian (19-2)
4. Lummi (22-3)
5. Willapa Valley (21-2)
6. Tulalip Heritage (20-3)
7. Neah Bay (18-4)
8. Wellpinit (18-6)
9. Summit Classical (21-6)
10. Columbia Adventist (18-4)
Others: Muckleshoot Tribal (18-5), Inchelium (17-4), Sound Christian Academy (19-6), Sunnyside Christian (18-8).
---