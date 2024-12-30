SBLive’s 2024 all-state Washington high school football award winners: Camas QB Jake Davidson is player of the year
There were first-time state champions, historic repeat winners, all-time coaching greats adding to their legacy - and some of the craziest games you will ever seen played anywhere on a football field this fall.
And now it is time for SBLive to release its 2024 all-state individual award winners, including the all-classification player and coach of the year honorees, as well as the ones in each classification:
---
SBLIVE’S 2024 ALL-STATE INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS
Player of the year: Jake Davidson, QB, Camas, sr.
Jake Davidson was already well on his way to a respectable two-year career as the starting quarterback at Camas High School.
He had passed for more than 2,500 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first season as a junior, leading the Papermakers to another 4A GSHL championship and WIAA playoff berth in 2023.
But then creative play-designer Adam Mathieson was hired as the team's new coach, and Davidson not only was an immediate beneficiary - he put together a record-setting season this fall.
Also named the Gatorade state player of the year, Davidson was 224-of-321 (almost 70 percent completion rate) for a school-record 3,711 yards and 53 touchdowns (and only six interceptions). He also rushed for 399 yards and five touchdowns as Camas won the league championship and went all the way to the Class 4A championship game, losing to Sumner.
"We had that inherent connection - that relationship and trust," Mathieson said. "And for whatever reason, he needed me and I needed him at this point in our careers."
Previously the coach for one season for former NFL dual-threat quarterback Jake Locker while at Ferndale before becoming the all-time winningest coach in Mountain View history, Mathieson has always been a bit of a quarterback guru.
And he had a vision on how to maximize Davidson's vast amount of ability as a passer and runner.
Add in the fact Davidson was a quick learner and tireless worker in processing the ins and outs of Mathieson's multi-layered offense - eventually it became clear this duo was set up to produce great things this fall, which they did.
"I was a very rhythmic play caller ... and Jake was a very rhythmic quarterback," Mathieson said. "Once he started processing why I was calling a certain play, all of a sudden, it felt like we were cooking with gas."
---
Offensive player of the year: Lance Allred, QB, Royal, sr.
Early in his career, Lance Allred was an all-state caliber wide receiver who made big catcbes in helping the Knights hold off Mount Baker for the Class 1A title in 2022.
And then he moved to quarterback - and became one of the best players in the state, regardless of classification.
The two-time Class1A player of the year was again fantastic under center as a senior - 140-of-192, 2,463 yards, 40 touchdowns; 71 carries, 618 yards and 17 touchdowns. Most importantly, Royal won another WIAA champion, becoming the first five-peat champion in state history.
"He just does not get rattled," said longtime Royal coach Wiley Allred, who is Lance's great-uncle.
Now before folks go and nitpick numbers, remember Lance Allred rarely played into fourth quarters - and had a valuable role on defense as a starting linebacker.
If you want a more accurate picture of Allred's impac, just consider his WIAA championship game performance against Seton Catholic.
He passed for 200 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 203 yards and a WIAA championship-record six touchdowns in a 61-28 victory.
Always known as a physical, elusive running threa, Allred set a few program records. The one that shows the most progress in his two seasons? His 72.9-percent completion clip, which is a single-season benchmark.
"He was very accurate," Wiley Allred said.
---
Defensive player of the year: Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, LB, Bethel, sr.
Even after core defensive teammates left for different programs in the offseason, Zaydrius Rainey-Sale wanted to complete the lasting legacy for the school at which he started - Bethel High School.
And the state's No. 1 recruit in 2025 finished with his best overall season.
In a year loaded with elite linebackers around the state, nobody was more challenging to deal with than Rainey-Sale, a Washington Huskies signee who was the 4A SPSLmost valuable player.
Moving to middle linebacker so he could equally roam from sideline to sideline, Rainey-Sale totaled 98 tackles and recorded four defensive touchdowns, including three on interception returns. He also hauled in 10 touchdown catches as a part-time outside receiver.
"He was already big-time," Bethel coach Travis Domser said. "But he wanted to focus on the 80 teammates who were still here."
As a junior, Rainey-Sale had inpact defenders all around him in the front seven, so he could create havoc off the edge at outside linebacker.
But this fall, after the team's three best defensive linemen left, Domser needed more of a entire-field playmaker, and asked Rainey-Sale to move inside.
"We wanted him to be covered up by our best defensive lineman (Marcus Sopi) so he could just go make plays," Domser said. "And he did a great job with it,"
---
Two-way player of the year: RB/DB Braxton Feldmann, Chiawana (4A), sr.
Chiawana has made a habit of turning the keys of its offense to workhorse running backs.
And as a senior, Braxton Feldmann became just that while maintaining his big-play reputation in the Riverhawks' secondary.
The 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference offensive player of the year, Feldmann rushed for 1,695 yards and 21 touchdowns in his lone season as the starter. He also was a first-team all-league at safety with six interceptions, including three picks returned for touchdown.
The highlight play came against two-time defending state champion Lake Stevens when Feldmann returned a Kolton Matson interception 96 yards for a touchdown as Chiawana dethroned the Vikings.
And for good measure, Feldmann was also voted an all-MCC first-team kick returner.
"It's that toughness he brought from when he played hockey," Chiawana coach Scott Bond said. "Everything he does, he does well.
"This year, he carried the load."
---
Lineman of the year: Joellz "Jojo" Matautia, DT/C, Eastside Catholic (3A), sr.
As a former lineman, Dominic Daste has an affinity for big guys - especially ones who are both tough and intelligent.
And there were no linemen in the state better than Jojo Matautia, a University of Idaho signee who was also the 3A Metro League co-lineman of the year.
When it came to controlling the middle of interior-line scrums, Matautia put on a master class both at center and defensive tackle.
"The thing about him I always come back to - Jojo is really, really smart," said Daste, the Crusaders' coach. "We ask a lot from our center - and asked him to do more this fall because (quarterback) Isaac (Corey) was new. He called all of our protections.
"On defense, he was not the twitchiest, not the fastest guy out there. But he is bright. He's a little bit like (NBA star) Nikola Jokic - he's nothing fancy but does everything right."
Matautia was a two-way, all-Metro performer despite being hobbled by injuries - first by an ankle injury and then his right arm. In fact, he played with his arm bandaged up during the team's postseason run.
"He led by example," Daste said.
---
Breakout player of the year: Uriah Stringfield, RB, O'Dea (3A), jr.
Where would O'Dea have been without the emergence of this newcomer?
Likely not holding up the big gold-ball trophy at Husky Stadium as the reward for winning a WIAA Class 3A championship.
Last season, Uriah Stringfield was the starter on a toiling Central Kitsap team. Last spring, he transferred to O'Dea to pursue a better baseball opportunity - and contribute somewhere on the football team.
Beginning as the third-string tailback, Stringfield took over the starting position in September - and went on to become co-3A Metro League offensive most valuable player by rushing for 1,602 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding another receiving score.
Stringfield was especially impressive late in the postseason, rushing for a career-high 301 yards in the team's semifinal victory over Eastside Catholic. And in the championship finals against defending state champion Bellevue, he rushed for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and added a 29-yard receiving score.
"Obviously he is really talented," O'Dea coach Monte Kohler said. "Once he understood the offense ... and what we were doing with different blocking schemes, his ability to read and his patience on runs improved.
"What surprised me the most was how physically tough he was, and how he finished runs. First contact was not going to take him down."
---
Comeback player of the year: Noah Holman, RB, Gonzaga Prep (4A), sr.
As a sophomore, Noah Holman showed enough power and durability at tailback that he was the projected starter for 2023.
But after he suffered a fractured wrist during wrestling, it didn't heal enough after surgery - and Holman promptly missed his entire junior season.
This fall, Holman returned as the hammer-like interior runner in the Bullpups' triple-option offense, and was one of the primary forces in leading the team to the Class 4A semifinals.
The all-4A/3A Greater Spokane League performer rushed for a team-high 1,485 yards and 24 touchdowns.
"For us, it is a tough position to play ... taking a beating. That guys has to be physical," first-year Gonzaga Prep coach Nate Graham said.
"And with Noah's lower-body balance and strength, we haven't had a kid like him in a long time. His ability to stay on his feet to get extra yards was big."
---
Coach of the year: Keith Ross, Sumner (4A)
If fate hadn't intervened, Keith Ross might have gone on to be an FBI undercover agent working in drug enforcement.
The son of two public educators, working as a federal agent was his childhood dream. He even got his undergraduate degree in criminal justice from Central Washington University where he also played football.
"Remember 'Miami Vice,' the TV series (in the 1980s)?" Ross said. "I wanted to be like (Sonny) Crockett, or one of those guys."
Well, Ross - in his 23rd season as the football coach at Sumner High School - finally cracked the case on how to win a WIAA championship.
Earlier this month, his Spartans defeated Camas, 27-24, to capture the Class 4A crown at Husky Stadium.
"One thing about this team, it seemed to bond in a closer fashion than any team I've ever had," Ross said.
After his playing career at CWU, Ross held odd jobs, even working in athletic clubs well into his late 20s when a close friend came by to say he was going back to college.
Ross joined him, and immediately got on former coach Jeff Zenisek's defensive staff for two seasons while getting a teaching degree.
In 1998, he joined Andy Haynie's staff at Sumner for three seasons before being promoted to lead the program.
Ross had led Sumner to back-to-back WIAA semifinals appearances in 2016 and 2017 before this 4A SPSL championship squad got on a roll, defeating Kamiakin, Skyview, Chiawana and Camas for the state championship.
"People have asked me, 'Why did I choose Sumner?'" Ross said. "I didn't - it chose me."
---
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Jake Davidson, Camas
Coach of the year: Keith Ross, Sumner
---
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Ryken Moon, Bellevue
Coach of the year: Monte Kohler, O'Dea
---
CLASS 2A
Player of the year: Brady. Beaner, Anacortes
Coach of the year: Trevor Hanson, Franklin Pierce
---
CLASS 1A
Player of the year: Lance Allred, Royal
Coach of the year: Terry Jensen, Montesano
---
CLASS 2B
Player of the year: Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan
Coach of the year: Jim Holman, Asotin
---
CLASS 1B
Player of the year: Preston Michel, Wilbur-Creston-Keller
Coach of the year: Darin Reppe, Wilbur-Creston-Keller
---