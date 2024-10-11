Top-ranked 2025 Northwest football recruit meets up with ... best ninth grader in region?
SPANAWAY, Wash. - In likely their only meeting ever in high school, Bethel High School's Zaydrius Rainey-Sale was waiting for a mistake.
The four-star linebacker who has given a verbal commitment to the Washington Huskies, had punished ball carriers all night as the Bison and Graham-Kapowsin High School played in a 4A SPSL intra-district rivalry game Thursday night at Art Crate Field.
Seventh-ranked Graham-Kapowsin eked out a 26-24 victory.
And ninth grader A.J. Tuivaiave was a big reason why.
The Eagles' signal caller passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns in just his sixth career start. It was his third game of 300 yards or more this season.
Just as important, Tuivaiave did not make a mistake. He did not fumble or give the ball to Bethel - and Rainey-Sale, who has three defensive touchdowns in 2024 - on an interception.
"It was like hell, I am not going to lie," said Tuivaiave, who drew a chuckle from Rainey-Sale during a joint post-game interview with SBLive. "It feels really good getting a win, but you've got to be humble and thank the Lord every day."
When asked how much he was looking in Rainey-Sale's direction during Eagles' offensive series, Tuivaiave answered immediately: "Every play! Tried to throw away from him."
That is when the Bison leader interjected.
"Throw way from me? Man, I was trying to get a pick, too. You were running away," Rainey-Sale said.
The veteran clearly understood the moment. He knows his time is coming to a close as the top senior recruit in the Northwest, as well as it is for three-star tight end Noah Flores (UCLA commit), who is Tuivaiave's teammate - and No. 3 senior recruit in Washington.
It almost felt like a passing-the-torch moment. Brandon Huffman, 247Sports.com's national recruiting editor, said if class of 2028 rankings were to come out today, Tuivaiave would be ranked No. 1 in the state of Washington.
"He was airing it out ... and I was expecting it, too," Rainey-Sale said. "Playing against him, it was fun going against 'Little Man' and watching him grow up."
Rainey-Sale also had a big game Thursday, hauling in a pair of touchdowns as Bethel grabbed a 17-13 lead at intermission.
But Tuivaiave led the Eagles on two touchdown-scoring drives to grab a 26-17 lead.
"He is really next-up," Rainey-Sale said. "I show respect to the future because they are going to keep it rolling around here."