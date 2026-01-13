Seattle Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 59 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 13, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Seattle High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 13, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 3 Auburn takes on Kentwood, No. 20 Lake Washington travels to Skyline, and No, 12 Emerald Ridge vs Graham-Kapowsin.
Friday Harbor vs. Darrington — 5:00 p.m.
La Conner vs. Concrete — 5:30 p.m.
King’s vs. Northwest — 6:15 p.m.
Hoquiam vs. Tenino — 6:45 p.m.
Rochester vs. Montesano — 6:45 p.m.
Washington vs. Orting — 7:00 p.m.
Granite Falls vs. Ingraham — 7:00 p.m.
Mount Rainier vs. Kentridge — 7:00 p.m.
Bellevue vs. Annie Wright — 7:00 p.m.
Tahoma vs. Auburn Riverside — 7:00 p.m.
Kentwood vs. Auburn — 7:00 p.m.
Stadium vs. Kennedy Catholic — 7:00 p.m.
Federal Way vs. Todd Beamer — 7:00 p.m.
Decatur vs. Jefferson — 7:00 p.m.
Auburn Mountainview vs. White River — 7:00 p.m.
Kent-Meridian vs. Enumclaw — 7:00 p.m.
Morton/White Pass vs. Toledo — 7:00 p.m.
Adna vs. Winlock — 7:00 p.m.
Curtis vs. Bonney Lake — 7:00 p.m.
Rogers vs. Yelm — 7:00 p.m.
Puyallup vs. Spanaway Lake — 7:00 p.m.
South Kitsap vs. Bethel — 7:00 p.m.
Sumner vs. Olympia — 7:00 p.m.
Emerald Ridge vs. Graham-Kapowsin — 7:00 p.m.
Mossyrock vs. Rainier — 7:00 p.m.
Foss vs. Clover Park — 7:00 p.m.
Steilacoom vs. Franklin Pierce — 7:00 p.m.
Vashon Island vs. Life Christian Academy — 7:00 p.m.
Quincy vs. Grandview — 7:00 p.m.
Eastlake vs. Newport — 7:00 p.m.
WF West vs. Aberdeen — 7:00 p.m.
Shelton vs. Centralia — 7:00 p.m.
Black Hills vs. Tumwater — 7:00 p.m.
Eatonville vs. Fife — 7:00 p.m.
Bush vs. Cedar Park Christian — 7:00 p.m.
Ocosta vs. Willapa Valley — 7:00 p.m.
Kingston vs. Port Angeles — 7:00 p.m.
Bremerton vs. Sequim — 7:00 p.m.
Napavine vs. Onalaska — 7:00 p.m.
North Mason vs. Olympic — 7:00 p.m.
Interlake vs. Lindbergh — 7:15 p.m.
Mount Si vs. North Creek — 7:15 p.m.
Mercer Island vs. Cedarcrest — 7:15 p.m.
Highline vs. Hazen — 7:15 p.m.
Burlington-Edison vs. Oak Harbor — 7:15 p.m.
Blaine vs. Anacortes — 7:15 p.m.
Inglemoor vs. Foster — 7:15 p.m.
Lake Washington vs. Skyline — 7:15 p.m.
Evergreen vs. Juanita — 7:15 p.m.
Tyee vs. Sammamish — 7:15 p.m.
Chelan vs. Omak — 7:15 p.m.
Cashmere vs. Zillah — 7:15 p.m.
Mt. Baker vs. Lynden Christian — 7:15 p.m.
Othello vs. Wenatchee — 7:30 p.m.
Brewster vs. Manson — 7:30 p.m.
Redmond vs. Ballard — 7:30 p.m.
Bothell vs. Woodinville — 7:30 p.m.
North Kitsap vs. Bainbridge — 7:30 p.m.
Cascade vs. Lake Roosevelt — 7:30 p.m.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.