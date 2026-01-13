Spokane Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 25 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 13, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Spokane High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 13, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 7 Gonzaga Prep faces Ridgeline, No. 13 Mt. Spokane takes on Central Valley, and No. 23 Colfax battles Freeman.
Ridgeline vs. Gonzaga Prep — 5:30 p.m.
Cheney vs. University — 5:30 p.m.
Lewis & Clark vs. Shadle Park — 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Spokane vs. Central Valley — 5:30 p.m.
Mead vs. Ferris — 5:30 p.m.
Reardan vs. Colville — 5:45 p.m.
Davenport vs. Reardan — 6:00 p.m.
St. George’s vs. Newport — 6:00 p.m.
Kettle Falls vs. Northwest Christian School — 6:00 p.m.
Royal vs. Riverside — 6:30 p.m.
Rogers vs. East Valley — 7:00 p.m.
Clarkston vs. Deer Park — 7:00 p.m.
Quincy vs. Grandview — 7:00 p.m.
Ephrata vs. Prosser — 7:00 p.m.
North Central vs. Pullman — 7:00 p.m.
Chelan vs. Omak — 7:15 p.m.
Wahluke vs. Kiona-Benton — 7:15 p.m.
Wapato vs. Connell — 7:15 p.m.
Othello vs. Wenatchee — 7:30 p.m.
Brewster vs. Manson — 7:30 p.m.
Colfax vs. Freeman — 7:30 p.m.
Tonasket vs. Okanogan — 7:30 p.m.
Liberty vs. Asotin — 7:30 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Jenkins — 7:30 p.m.
Cascade vs. Lake Roosevelt — 7:30 p.m.
