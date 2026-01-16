Seattle Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 57 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 16, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Seattle High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 16, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 5 Glacier Peak hosts Arlington, No. 16 Bellarmine Prep travels to Lakes, and No. 14 Mount Si takes on Issaquah.
Ferndale vs Bellingham — 5:00 p.m.
Orcas Island vs Friday Harbor — 5:30 p.m.
Cedarcrest vs Meadowdale — 6:30 p.m.
Darrington vs Coupeville — 7:00 p.m.
White River vs Kentlake — 7:00 p.m.
Clover Park vs Eatonville — 7:00 p.m.
Fife vs Steilacoom — 7:00 p.m.
Enumclaw vs Federal Way — 7:00 p.m.
Forks vs Chief Leschi — 7:00 p.m.
Jefferson vs Auburn Mountainview — 7:00 p.m.
Todd Beamer vs Decatur — 7:00 p.m.
Eastmont vs Sunnyside — 7:00 p.m.
Orting vs Foss — 7:00 p.m.
Franklin Pierce vs Washington — 7:00 p.m.
Charles Wright vs Life Christian Academy — 7:00 p.m.
Quincy vs Selah — 7:00 p.m.
Cascade Christian vs Bellevue Christian — 7:00 p.m.
North Mason vs Port Angeles — 7:00 p.m.
Silas vs Capital — 7:00 p.m.
Gig Harbor vs Peninsula — 7:00 p.m.
Central Kitsap vs North Thurston — 7:00 p.m.
Mount Tahoma vs Timberline — 7:00 p.m.
Lincoln vs River Ridge — 7:00 p.m.
Sequim vs Kingston — 7:00 p.m.
East Jefferson vs Vashon Island — 7:00 p.m.
Cedar Park Christian vs King’s — 7:00 p.m.
Bainbridge vs Olympic — 7:00 p.m.
Sehome vs Lakewood — 7:15 p.m.
Lynden vs Burlington-Edison — 7:15 p.m.
Connell vs Cashmere — 7:15 p.m.
Auburn Riverside vs Ingraham — 7:30 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt vs Okanogan — 7:30 p.m.
La Conner vs Mount Vernon Christian — 7:30 p.m.
Bellarmine Prep vs Lakes — 7:30 p.m.
West Valley vs Wenatchee — 7:30 p.m.
Manson vs Bridgeport — 7:30 p.m.
Juanita vs Highline — 7:45 p.m.
Shorecrest vs Mountlake Terrace — 8:00 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway vs Lynnwood — 8:00 p.m.
Bellevue vs Renton — 8:00 p.m.
Foster vs Mercer Island — 8:00 p.m.
Newport vs Evergreen — 8:00 p.m.
Skyline vs Bothell — 8:00 p.m.
Sedro-Woolley vs Mount Vernon — 8:00 p.m.
South Whidbey vs Granite Falls — 8:00 p.m.
Jackson vs Mariner — 8:00 p.m.
Shorewood vs Archbishop Murphy — 8:00 p.m.
Tyee vs Interlake — 8:00 p.m.
Arlington vs Glacier Peak — 8:00 p.m.
Redmond vs Liberty — 8:00 p.m.
Kamiak vs Cascade — 8:00 p.m.
Snohomish vs Everett — 8:00 p.m.
North Creek vs Woodinville — 8:10 p.m.
Lindbergh vs Inglemoor — 8:10 p.m.
Issaquah vs Mount Si — 8:15 p.m.
Marysville Getchell vs Marysville-Pilchuck — 8:15 p.m.
Sammamish vs Eastlake — 8:30 p.m.
