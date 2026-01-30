Seattle Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 63 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 30, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 21 Bellarmine Prep takes on Gig Harbor and No. 7 Auburn battles Tahoma.
Friday Harbor vs Mount Vernon Christian — 5:00 p.m.
Charles Wright vs Klahowya — 5:15 p.m.
Bellevue Christian vs East Jefferson — 5:30 p.m.
Stadium vs Mount Rainier — 6:15 p.m.
Vashon Island vs Seattle Christian — 6:30 p.m.
Sultan vs Wenatchee — 6:30 p.m.
Montesano vs Rochester — 6:45 p.m.
Tenino vs Hoquiam — 6:45 p.m.
University Prep vs South Whidbey — 7:00 p.m.
Steilacoom vs Eatonville — 7:00 p.m.
Naselle vs North Beach — 7:00 p.m.
La Conner vs Coupeville — 7:00 p.m.
Toledo vs Toutle Lake — 7:00 p.m.
White River vs Kent-Meridian — 7:00 p.m.
Adna vs Mossyrock — 7:00 p.m.
Auburn vs Tahoma — 7:00 p.m.
Kentridge vs Auburn Riverside — 7:00 p.m.
Kentwood vs Kennedy Catholic — 7:00 p.m.
Jefferson vs Enumclaw — 7:00 p.m.
Kentlake vs Federal Way — 7:00 p.m.
Auburn Mountainview vs Decatur — 7:00 p.m.
Morton/White Pass vs Napavine — 7:00 p.m.
Winlock vs Rainier — 7:00 p.m.
Foss vs Franklin Pierce — 7:00 p.m.
Clover Park vs Washington — 7:00 p.m.
Quincy vs East Valley — 7:00 p.m.
Davis vs Eastmont — 7:00 p.m.
Tumwater vs Black Hills — 7:00 p.m.
Orting vs Fife — 7:00 p.m.
Overlake vs Cedar Park Christian — 7:00 p.m.
Peninsula vs River Ridge — 7:00 p.m.
Capital vs North Thurston — 7:00 p.m.
Bellarmine Prep vs Gig Harbor — 7:00 p.m.
Lakes vs Timberline — 7:00 p.m.
King’s vs Bear Creek — 7:00 p.m.
Port Angeles vs Sequim — 7:00 p.m.
Olympic vs Bremerton — 7:00 p.m.
North Mason vs North Kitsap — 7:00 p.m.
Granite Falls vs Bush — 7:00 p.m.
Burlington-Edison vs Sedro-Woolley — 7:15 p.m.
Mount Vernon vs Meridian — 7:15 p.m.
Nooksack Valley vs Squalicum — 7:15 p.m.
Manson vs Okanogan — 7:30 p.m.
Garfield vs O’Dea — 7:30 p.m.
Rainier Beach vs Roosevelt — 7:30 p.m.
Cascade vs Lake Stevens — 7:30 p.m.
Cascade vs Tonasket — 7:30 p.m.
Central Kitsap vs Silas — 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln vs Mount Tahoma — 7:30 p.m.
Chelan vs Bridgeport — 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Bell vs Lake Roosevelt — 7:30 p.m.
Bainbridge vs Kingston — 7:45 p.m.
Kamiak vs Mariner — 8:00 p.m.
Glacier Peak vs Jackson — 8:00 p.m.
Stanwood vs Snohomish — 8:00 p.m.
Lynnwood vs Shorewood — 8:00 p.m.
Monroe vs Marysville Getchell — 8:00 p.m.
Marysville-Pilchuck vs Everett — 8:00 p.m.
Ballard vs Lakeside — 8:30 p.m.
Eastside Catholic vs Bishop Blanchet — 8:30 p.m.
Cleveland vs Franklin — 8:30 p.m.
Seattle Prep vs West Seattle — 8:30 p.m.
Ingraham vs Chief Sealth — 8:30 p.m.
