Seattle Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 52 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Tuesday, January 27, including five games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Seattle High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 27, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 4 Emerald Ridge travels to Puyallup and No. 18 O'Dea hosts Seattle Prep.
Concrete vs Friday Harbor — 4:00 p.m.
Orcas Island vs La Conner — 4:30 p.m.
Sultan vs South Whidbey — 5:00 p.m.
Nooksack Valley vs Granite Falls — 6:00 p.m.
North Beach vs Raymond-South Bend — 7:00 p.m.
Franklin Pierce vs Orting — 7:00 p.m.
Kent-Meridian vs Kentlake — 7:00 p.m.
Decatur vs White River — 7:00 p.m.
Todd Beamer vs Jefferson — 7:00 p.m.
Federal Way vs Auburn Mountainview — 7:00 p.m.
Spanaway Lake vs Yelm — 7:00 p.m.
South Kitsap vs Sumner — 7:00 p.m.
Curtis vs Rogers — 7:00 p.m.
Emerald Ridge vs Puyallup — 7:00 p.m.
Bonney Lake vs Bethel — 7:00 p.m.
Olympia vs Graham-Kapowsin — 7:00 p.m.
Foss vs Steilacoom — 7:00 p.m.
Fife vs Clover Park — 7:00 p.m.
Klahowya vs Life Christian Academy — 7:00 p.m.
Ellensburg vs Quincy — 7:00 p.m.
Tumwater vs Centralia — 7:00 p.m.
Shelton vs Aberdeen — 7:00 p.m.
Black Hills vs WF West — 7:00 p.m.
Chief Leschi vs Ilwaco — 7:00 p.m.
Ocosta vs Taholah — 7:00 p.m.
Northwest vs Cedar Park Christian — 7:00 p.m.
Kingston vs North Mason — 7:00 p.m.
Port Angeles vs North Kitsap — 7:00 p.m.
Bremerton vs Bainbridge — 7:00 p.m.
Cascade Christian vs Vashon Island — 7:00 p.m.
Sequim vs Olympic — 7:00 p.m.
Toledo vs Winlock — 7:15 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt vs Omak — 7:15 p.m.
Squalicum vs Bellingham — 7:15 p.m.
Ferndale vs Meridian — 7:15 p.m.
Lakewood vs Blaine — 7:15 p.m.
Bridgeport vs Cascade — 7:15 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest — 7:15 p.m.
Cashmere vs Naches Valley — 7:15 p.m.
Marysville Getchell vs Everett — 7:15 p.m.
Okanogan vs Chelan — 7:15 p.m.
Seattle Prep vs O’Dea — 7:30 p.m.
Garfield vs Bishop Blanchet — 7:30 p.m.
Nathan Hale vs Lincoln — 7:30 p.m.
West Seattle vs Roosevelt — 7:30 p.m.
Lakeside vs Franklin — 7:30 p.m.
Chief Sealth vs Ballard — 7:30 p.m.
Ingraham vs Seattle Academy — 7:30 p.m.
Manson vs Liberty Bell — 7:30 p.m.
Coupeville vs Mount Vernon Christian — 7:30 p.m.
Meadowdale vs Lynnwood — 8:00 p.m.
Shorewood vs Mountlake Terrace — 8:00 p.m.
