High School

Seattle Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026

Get Seattle area schedules and scores as the 2026 Washington high school boys basketball season continues on Tuesday, January 27

Brady Twombly

North Thurston Rams vs Emerald Ridge Jaguars - Dec 26, 2025
North Thurston Rams vs Emerald Ridge Jaguars - Dec 26, 2025 / Dee Torres

There are 52 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Tuesday, January 27, including five games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

Seattle High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 27, 2026

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 4 Emerald Ridge travels to Puyallup and No. 18 O'Dea hosts Seattle Prep.

Concrete vs Friday Harbor — 4:00 p.m.

Orcas Island vs La Conner — 4:30 p.m.

Sultan vs South Whidbey — 5:00 p.m.

Nooksack Valley vs Granite Falls — 6:00 p.m.

North Beach vs Raymond-South Bend — 7:00 p.m.

Franklin Pierce vs Orting — 7:00 p.m.

Kent-Meridian vs Kentlake — 7:00 p.m.

Decatur vs White River — 7:00 p.m.

Todd Beamer vs Jefferson — 7:00 p.m.

Federal Way vs Auburn Mountainview — 7:00 p.m.

Spanaway Lake vs Yelm — 7:00 p.m.

South Kitsap vs Sumner — 7:00 p.m.

Curtis vs Rogers — 7:00 p.m.

Emerald Ridge vs Puyallup — 7:00 p.m.

Bonney Lake vs Bethel — 7:00 p.m.

Olympia vs Graham-Kapowsin — 7:00 p.m.

Foss vs Steilacoom — 7:00 p.m.

Fife vs Clover Park — 7:00 p.m.

Klahowya vs Life Christian Academy — 7:00 p.m.

Ellensburg vs Quincy — 7:00 p.m.

Tumwater vs Centralia — 7:00 p.m.

Shelton vs Aberdeen — 7:00 p.m.

Black Hills vs WF West — 7:00 p.m.

Chief Leschi vs Ilwaco — 7:00 p.m.

Ocosta vs Taholah — 7:00 p.m.

Northwest vs Cedar Park Christian — 7:00 p.m.

Kingston vs North Mason — 7:00 p.m.

Port Angeles vs North Kitsap — 7:00 p.m.

Bremerton vs Bainbridge — 7:00 p.m.

Cascade Christian vs Vashon Island — 7:00 p.m.

Sequim vs Olympic — 7:00 p.m.

Toledo vs Winlock — 7:15 p.m.

Lake Roosevelt vs Omak — 7:15 p.m.

Squalicum vs Bellingham — 7:15 p.m.

Ferndale vs Meridian — 7:15 p.m.

Lakewood vs Blaine — 7:15 p.m.

Bridgeport vs Cascade — 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest — 7:15 p.m.

Cashmere vs Naches Valley — 7:15 p.m.

Marysville Getchell vs Everett — 7:15 p.m.

Okanogan vs Chelan — 7:15 p.m.

Seattle Prep vs O’Dea — 7:30 p.m.

Garfield vs Bishop Blanchet — 7:30 p.m.

Nathan Hale vs Lincoln — 7:30 p.m.

West Seattle vs Roosevelt — 7:30 p.m.

Lakeside vs Franklin — 7:30 p.m.

Chief Sealth vs Ballard — 7:30 p.m.

Ingraham vs Seattle Academy — 7:30 p.m.

Manson vs Liberty Bell — 7:30 p.m.

Coupeville vs Mount Vernon Christian — 7:30 p.m.

Meadowdale vs Lynnwood — 8:00 p.m.

Shorewood vs Mountlake Terrace — 8:00 p.m.

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Washington