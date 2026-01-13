Seattle Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 55 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 13, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Seattle High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 13, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 14 Bothell takes on No. 12 Woodinville and No. 3 Sumner hosts Olympia.
Friday Harbor vs. Darrington — 3:30 p.m.
Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Cedar Park Christian — 5:15 p.m.
Kentwood vs. Auburn — 5:30 p.m.
Vashon Island vs. Life Christian Academy — 5:30 p.m.
Quincy vs. Grandview — 5:30 p.m.
Tumwater vs. Black Hills — 5:30 p.m.
Hoquiam vs. Tenino — 5:30 p.m.
Cascade vs. Lake Roosevelt — 5:30 p.m.
Chelan vs. Omak — 5:45 p.m.
Cashmere vs. Zillah — 5:45 p.m.
Forks vs. North Beach — 6:00 p.m.
Othello vs. Wenatchee — 6:00 p.m.
Brewster vs. Manson — 6:00 p.m.
Clover Park vs. Foss — 6:00 p.m.
Bothell vs. Woodinville — 6:00 p.m.
Anacortes vs. Blaine — 6:00 p.m.
Annie Wright vs. Klahowya — 6:00 p.m.
Willapa Valley vs. Ocosta — 6:00 p.m.
Port Angeles vs. Kingston — 6:00 p.m.
La Conner vs. Concrete — 7:00 p.m.
Auburn Riverside vs. Tahoma — 7:00 p.m.
Kentridge vs. Mt. Rainier — 7:00 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic vs. Stadium — 7:00 p.m.
Todd Beamer vs. Federal Way — 7:00 p.m.
White River vs. Auburn Mountainview — 7:00 p.m.
Bonney Lake vs. Curtis — 7:00 p.m.
Yelm vs. Rogers — 7:00 p.m.
Spanaway Lake vs. Puyallup — 7:00 p.m.
Bethel vs. South Kitsap — 7:00 p.m.
Olympia vs. Sumner — 7:00 p.m.
Graham-Kapowsin vs. Emerald Ridge — 7:00 p.m.
Fife vs. Eatonville — 7:00 p.m.
Franklin Pierce vs. Steilacoom — 7:00 p.m.
Orting vs. Washington — 7:00 p.m.
Aberdeen vs. WF West — 7:00 p.m.
Centralia vs. Shelton — 7:00 p.m.
Gig Harbor vs. Timberline — 7:00 p.m.
King’s vs. Bellevue Christian — 7:00 p.m.
Olympic vs. North Mason — 7:00 p.m.
Bainbridge vs. North Kitsap — 7:00 p.m.
Sequim vs. Bremerton — 7:00 p.m.
Bellarmine Prep vs. Peninsula — 7:15 p.m.
Shorewood vs. Edmonds-Woodway — 7:15 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy vs. Mountlake Terrace — 7:15 p.m.
Lynden Christian vs. Mount Baker — 7:15 p.m.
Kamiak vs. Jackson — 7:15 p.m.
Oak Harbor vs. Burlington-Edison — 7:15 p.m.
Anacortes vs. Burlington-Edison — 7:15 p.m.
Meadowdale vs. Shorecrest — 7:15 p.m.
Glacier Peak vs. Cascade — 7:15 p.m.
Monroe vs. Snohomish — 7:15 p.m.
Lake Stevens vs. Arlington — 7:15 p.m.
Everett vs. Marysville Getchell — 7:15 p.m.
Stanwood vs. Marysville-Pilchuck — 7:15 p.m.
Jefferson vs. Decatur — Cancelled
