Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 6-8, 2025
There are 77 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area this weekend, including 15 games involving statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Seattle Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 25 Stadium at No. 9 Graham-Kapowsin.
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, November 6, 2025
There are 11 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Thursday, November 6.
Jefferson at Kentridge - 5:00 PM
Lakeside at Newport - 5:30 PM
Squalicum at Edmonds-Woodway - 6:00 PM
Shorecrest at Cascade - 6:00 PM
Nathan Hale at Evergreen - 6:00 PM
Bellevue Christian at Washington - 6:00 PM
Bonney Lake at Rogers - 7:00 PM
Interlake at Juanita - 7:00 PM
Oak Harbor at Bellingham - 7:00 PM
Timberline at Auburn - 7:00 PM
Central Kitsap at River Ridge - 7:00 PM
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, November 7, 2025
There are 47 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Friday, November 7.
Ocosta at Lummi - 5:00 PM
Sultan at Tumwater - 6:00 PM
Lincoln at Bishop Blanchet - 6:00 PM
Burlington-Edison at North Kitsap - 6:00 PM
Cedar Park Christian at Meridian - 6:00 PM
Coupeville at Pe Ell/Willapa Valley - 6:00 PM
Wenatchee at Chiawana - 6:00 PM
Forks at Toledo - 6:00 PM
North Mason at Prosser - 6:00 PM
Jackson at Monroe - 6:00 PM
Bremerton at Lynden - 6:00 PM
Medical Lake at Manson - 6:00 PM
Chief Sealth at Olympic - 6:30 PM
Lindbergh at Kingston - 6:30 PM
Cedarcrest at Franklin Pierce - 7:00 PM
Columbia River at WF West - 7:00 PM
Shorewood at Enumclaw - 7:00 PM
Stanwood at Rainier Beach - 7:00 PM
Snohomish at O'Dea - 7:00 PM
Toutle Lake at Napavine - 7:00 PM
Seattle Prep at Mountlake Terrace - 7:00 PM
Central Kitsap at Mt. Rainier - 7:00 PM
Decatur at Lakes - 7:00 PM
Lake Washington at Kennedy Catholic - 7:00 PM
Fife at Washougal - 7:00 PM
Arlington at Skyline - 7:00 PM
Olympia at Camas - 7:00 PM
Everett at Mariner - 7:00 PM
Tahoma at Glacier Peak - 7:00 PM
Eastmont at Sumner - 7:00 PM
Peninsula at White River - 7:00 PM
Prairie at Mount Tahoma - 7:00 PM
Mount Si at Richland - 7:00 PM
Mount Vernon at Lincoln - 7:00 PM
Battle Ground at Bothell - 7:00 PM
Evergreen at Liberty - 7:00 PM
Woodinville at Lake Stevens - 7:00 PM
Kentwood at Curtis - 7:00 PM
Federal Way at Kelso - 7:00 PM
Kamiak at Puyallup - 7:00 PM
Inglemoor at Bellevue - 7:00 PM
Mossyrock at Adna - 7:00 PM
Lynnwood at Marysville Getchell - 7:00 PM
Marysville-Pilchuck at Meridian - 7:00 PM
Blaine at Lakewood - 7:00 PM
Ballard at Ingraham - 7:00 PM
South Whidbey at Vashon Island - 7:00 PM
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, November 8, 2025
There are 19 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Saturday, November 8.
East Valley at Orting - 12:00 PM
Naches Valley at Lynden Christian - 12:00 PM
Pullman at Archbishop Murphy - 1:00 PM
Annie Wright at Montesano - 1:00 PM
Issaquah at Moses Lake - 1:00 PM
Rainier at Friday Harbor - 1:00 PM
Ephrata at Steilacoom - 2:00 PM
Gig Harbor at Sedro-Woolley - 2:00 PM
West Seattle at Kennewick - 2:00 PM
Selah at Sehome - 2:00 PM
Renton at Othello - 2:00 PM
Mead at Eastlake - 2:00 PM
Granite Falls at La Center - 2:00 PM
Kalama at Cashmere - 2:00 PM
Wapato at Mt. Baker - 3:00 PM
Ridgefield at Anacortes - 4:00 PM
North Beach at Tulalip Heritage - 4:00 PM
King's at Nooksack Valley - 6:00 PM
Stadium at Graham-Kapowsin - 7:30 PM
