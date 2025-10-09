Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 94 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area this weekend, including 14 games involving statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Seattle Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups this weekend feature No. 1 Graham-Kapowsin at No. 25 Bethel.
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are 13 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Thursday, October 9.
Kentlake at Jefferson - 6:00 PM
West Seattle at Lakeside - 7:00 PM
Nathan Hale at Franklin - 7:00 PM
Interlake at Lindbergh - 7:00 PM
Marysville-Pilchuck at Lakewood - 7:00 PM
Oak Harbor at Mount Vernon - 7:00 PM
Puyallup at South Kitsap - 7:00 PM
Cedarcrest at Sammamish - 7:00 PM
Orting at Foss - 7:00 PM
Federal Way at White River - 7:00 PM
Franklin Pierce at Steilacoom - 7:00 PM
Emerald Ridge at Curtis - 7:00 PM
River Ridge at Capital - 7:00 PM
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 76 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Friday, October 10.
Enumclaw at Kent-Meridian - 4:00 PM
Todd Beamer at Union - 4:30 PM
Shorecrest at Edmonds-Woodway - 5:00 PM
Lake Stevens at Jackson - 5:00 PM
Friday Harbor at Granite Falls - 5:30 PM
Vashon Island at Kingston - 6:30 PM
Raymond-South Bend at Napavine - 7:00 PM
Cleveland at Chief Sealth - 7:00 PM
Garfield at O'Dea - 7:00 PM
Roosevelt at Eastside Catholic - 7:00 PM
Bishop Blanchet at Rainier Beach - 7:00 PM
Seattle Prep at Ballard - 7:00 PM
Morton/White Pass at Bellevue Christian - 7:00 PM
Burlington-Edison at Bellingham - 7:00 PM
Nooksack Valley at Blaine - 7:00 PM
Mercer Island at Renton - 7:00 PM
Taholah at Ocosta - 7:00 PM
WF West at Battle Ground - 7:00 PM
Chelan at Manson - 7:00 PM
Hazen at Redmond - 7:00 PM
Forks at Adna - 7:00 PM
North Beach at Wahkiakum - 7:00 PM
Rainier at Toledo - 7:00 PM
Meridian at Mt. Baker - 7:00 PM
Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood - 7:00 PM
Sehome at Lynden Christian - 7:00 PM
Cascade at Glacier Peak - 7:00 PM
Ilwaco at Pe Ell/Willapa Valley - 7:00 PM
Mariner at Kamiak - 7:00 PM
Stanwood at Arlington - 7:00 PM
Snohomish at Ferndale - 7:00 PM
Cascade Christian at Onalaska - 7:00 PM
Archbishop Murphy at Anacortes - 7:00 PM
Squalicum at Lynden - 7:00 PM
Olympic at Bremerton - 7:00 PM
Cedar Park Christian at North Mason - 7:00 PM
North Kitsap at Sequim - 7:00 PM
Port Angeles at Bainbridge - 7:00 PM
Centralia at Aberdeen - 7:00 PM
Tumwater at Black Hills - 7:00 PM
Newport at Inglemoor - 7:00 PM
Mount Si at Eastlake - 7:00 PM
Evergreen at Foster - 7:00 PM
Montesano at Hoquiam - 7:00 PM
Eastmont at Eisenhower - 7:00 PM
Spanaway Lake at Olympia - 7:00 PM
Yelm at Bonney Lake - 7:00 PM
Sumner at Rogers - 7:00 PM
Graham-Kapowsin at Bethel - 7:00 PM
Monroe at Camas - 7:00 PM
Coupeville at South Whidbey - 7:00 PM
Sedro-Woolley at Marysville Getchell - 7:00 PM
Brewster at Cascade - 7:00 PM
Zillah at Cashmere - 7:00 PM
Rochester at King's - 7:00 PM
Elma at Tenino - 7:00 PM
Highline at Lake Washington - 7:00 PM
Issaquah at Liberty - 7:00 PM
West Valley at Wenatchee - 7:00 PM
Bellevue at Skyline - 7:00 PM
Clover Park at Washington - 7:00 PM
Auburn at Tahoma - 7:00 PM
Auburn Mountainview at Decatur - 7:00 PM
Kentwood at Mt. Rainier - 7:00 PM
Quincy at Ellensburg - 7:00 PM
Eatonville at Fife - 7:00 PM
Evergreen at Shelton - 7:00 PM
North Creek at Juanita - 7:00 PM
Central Kitsap at Gig Harbor - 7:00 PM
Timberline at North Thurston - 7:00 PM
Bellarmine Prep at Mount Tahoma - 7:00 PM
Silas at Lincoln - 7:00 PM
Peninsula at Lakes - 7:00 PM
Stadium at Kentridge - 7:30 PM
Sultan at Lynnwood - 8:00 PM
Meadowdale at Everett - 8:00 PM
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Saturday, October 11.
Ingraham at Lincoln - 12:00 PM
Woodinville at Bothell - 1:00 PM
La Conner at Waterville-Mansfield - 1:00 PM
Auburn Riverside at Kennedy Catholic - 1:00 PM
Klahowya at Life Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
