Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 96 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area this weekend, including 12 games involving statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Seattle Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups this weekend feature No. 7 O'Dea hosting No. 5 Eastside Catholic and No. 4 Anacortes at No. 9 Lynden.
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are 13 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Thursday, September 25.
South Whidbey at Friday Harbor - 4:30 PM
Enumclaw at Federal Way - 6:00 PM
Heritage at Kentlake - 6:00 PM
Lakes at North Thurston - 6:00 PM
Chief Sealth at Ingraham - 7:00 PM
Newport at Renton - 7:00 PM
Mount Vernon at Ferndale - 7:00 PM
Graham-Kapowsin at Bonney Lake - 7:00 PM
Wahluke at Cashmere - 7:00 PM
Stadium at Auburn - 7:00 PM
Steilacoom at Clover Park - 7:00 PM
Washington at Fife - 7:00 PM
Shorewood at Lynnwood - 7:30 PM
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 73 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Friday, September 26.
Eatonville at Foss - 4:00 PM
Edmonds-Woodway at Meadowdale - 5:00 PM
Monroe at Everett - 5:00 PM
Glacier Peak at Post Falls - 6:00 PM
Mossyrock at Vashon Island - 6:00 PM
Bremerton at Kelso - 6:00 PM
Annie Wright at Klahowya - 6:30 PM
Bainbridge at Olympic - 6:30 PM
Adna at Raymond-South Bend - 7:00 PM
Lake Roosevelt at Soap Lake - 7:00 PM
North Beach at Taholah - 7:00 PM
Eastside Catholic at O'Dea - 7:00 PM
Chelan at Liberty Bell - 7:00 PM
West Seattle at Lincoln - 7:00 PM
Lakeside at Nathan Hale - 7:00 PM
Darrington at La Conner - 7:00 PM
Seattle Prep at Bishop Blanchet - 7:00 PM
Tumwater at Nooksack Valley - 7:00 PM
Montesano at Napavine - 7:00 PM
Sammamish at Lindbergh - 7:00 PM
Chief Leschi at Ocosta - 7:00 PM
Burlington-Edison at Sehome - 7:00 PM
Tenino at Centralia - 7:00 PM
Spanaway Lake at Yelm - 7:00 PM
Issaquah at Highline - 7:00 PM
Cascade at Manson - 7:00 PM
Ilwaco at Morton/White Pass - 7:00 PM
Life Christian Academy at East Jefferson - 7:00 PM
Sultan at Mt. Baker - 7:00 PM
Granite Falls at Blaine - 7:00 PM
Cedar Park Christian at Coupeville - 7:00 PM
Skyline at Bothell - 7:00 PM
Squalicum at Lakewood - 7:00 PM
Snohomish at Stanwood - 7:00 PM
Arlington at Kamiak - 7:00 PM
Bellingham at Archbishop Murphy - 7:00 PM
Mariner at Lake Stevens - 7:00 PM
Sedro-Woolley at Oak Harbor - 7:00 PM
Marysville Getchell at Marysville-Pilchuck - 7:00 PM
Rainier at Onalaska - 7:00 PM
Evergreen at Interlake - 7:00 PM
Anacortes at Lynden - 7:00 PM
North Mason at North Kitsap - 7:00 PM
Woodinville at Eastlake - 7:00 PM
Aberdeen at Hoquiam - 7:00 PM
Quincy at Wapato - 7:00 PM
South Kitsap at Sumner - 7:00 PM
Rogers at Curtis - 7:00 PM
Eastmont at Sunnyside - 7:00 PM
Olympia at Bethel - 7:00 PM
Bellevue at Mount Si - 7:00 PM
Rochester at Black Hills - 7:00 PM
King's at Elma - 7:00 PM
Puyallup at Emerald Ridge - 7:00 PM
Foster at Cedarcrest - 7:00 PM
North Creek at Lake Washington - 7:00 PM
Hazen at Mercer Island - 7:00 PM
Moses Lake at Wenatchee - 7:00 PM
WF West at Shelton - 7:00 PM
Orting at Franklin Pierce - 7:00 PM
White River at Todd Beamer - 7:00 PM
Jefferson at Auburn Mountainview - 7:00 PM
Kentridge at Tahoma - 7:00 PM
Kennedy Catholic at Kentwood - 7:00 PM
Liberty at Juanita - 7:00 PM
River Ridge at Timberline - 7:00 PM
Peninsula at Capital - 7:00 PM
Silas at Bellarmine Prep - 7:00 PM
Lincoln at Gig Harbor - 7:00 PM
Sequim at Port Angeles - 7:00 PM
Central Kitsap at Mount Tahoma - 7:30 PM
Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace - 8:00 PM
Cascade at Jackson - 8:00 PM
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are ten games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Saturday, September 27.
Roosevelt at Ballard - 12:00 PM
Lynden Christian at Lakeside - 12:00 PM
Lake Roosevelt at Pe Ell/Willapa Valley - 1:00 PM
Bellevue Christian at Kingston - 1:00 PM
Forks at Meridian - 1:00 PM
Mt. Rainier at Auburn Riverside - 1:00 PM
Kent-Meridian at Decatur - 1:00 PM
Cascade Christian at Battle Ground - 4:00 PM
Toledo at Toutle Lake - 5:00 PM
Redmond at Inglemoor - 7:00 PM
