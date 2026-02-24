Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Feb. 23, 2026
The bracket is set for the 2026 WIAA boys basketball tournament, with the opening round of action starting this week.
The top two teams in the High School on SI Washington Top 25 boys basketball rankings remained unchanged, but three teams had a major upward change.
Lake Washington up 11 spots to No. 5, O'Dea jumped 14 spots to No. 6 and Tumwater leaped nine spots to No. 15.
1. Richland (24-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Bombers won their last game by 12 points and will face Emerald Ridge in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
2. Rainier Beach (20-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Vikings will face Bellevue in the second round of the 3A tournament.
3. Mount Si (20-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Wildcats beat Lake Washington by seven points. Mount Si will face West Valley of Yakima in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
4. Glacier Peak (21-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Grizzlies lost to Lake Washington by one point. Glacier Peak will face Gonzaga Prep in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
5. Lake Washington (22-4)
Previous rank: 16
The Kangaroos lost their last game by seven points but will face Puyallup in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
6. O’Dea (18-4)
Previous rank: 20
The Fighting Irish lost to Rainier Beach 56-47. O’Dea will face Lincoln in the second round of the 3A tournament.
7. R.A. Long (24-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Lumberjacks defeated Tumwater 59-53. R A Long will face Grandview in the opening round of the 2A tournament.
8. Bremerton (21-2)
Previous rank: 12
The 2A Knights will face Renton in the opening round of the 2A tournament.
9. Zillah (23-0)
Previous rank: 11
The Leopards will face Seattle Christian in the opening round of the 1A tournament.
10. Lynden Christian (22-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Lyncs beat Nooksack Valley 76-58. Lynden Christian will face Chelan in the opening round of the 1A tournament.
11. Colfax (23-0)
Previous rank: 17
The Bulldogs beat Northwest Christian 65-49. Colfax will face Liberty Bell in the opening round of the 2B tournament.
12. Bellarmine Prep (21-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Lions will face Eastside Catholic in the second round of the 3A tournament.
13. Emerald Ridge (23-4)
Previous rank: 7
The lost to Puyallup by nine points but will face No. 1 Richland in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
14. Auburn (21-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Trojans won their last two games by 10 points but lost to Puyallup 76-58. Auburn will face Sunnyside in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
15. Tumwater (21-2)
Previous rank: 24
The Thunderbirds lost their last game by six points but will face Pullman in the 2A tournament.
16. West Valley (Yakima) [19-2]
Previous rank: 10
The Rams won their last game by 11 points and will face Mount Si in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
17. Gonzaga Prep (18-6)
Previous rank: 23
The Bullpups lost to Richland 65-53. They will face Glacier Peak in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
18. Selah (21-3)
Previous rank: 18
The Vikings lost their last game by 11 points. They will face Anacortes in the opening round of the 2A tournament.
19. Edmonds-Woodway (22-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Warriors won their last game by 30 points and will face the winner between Enumclaw and River Ridge in the second round of the 3A tournament.
20. Lincoln (Tacoma) [16-3]
Previous rank: 25
The Abes defeated Auburn Mountainview 81-50. They will face O’Dea in the second round of the 3A tournament.
21. Pullman (18-3)
Previous rank: 22
The Greyhounds won their last two games by 29 and 17 points. They will face Tumwater in the opening round of the 2A tournament.
22. Chiawana (21-4)
Previous rank: 14
The Riverhawks won their last game by 14 points and will face Sumner in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
23. Monroe (19-4)
Previous rank: 19
The Bearcats defeated Sedro-Woolley 64-60. Monroe will face University in the opening round of the 3A tournament.
24. Bonney Lake (20-5)
Previous rank: 21
The Panthers did not advance to the state tournament after losing their last two games by 18 and one point.
25. Kentridge (19-6)
Previous rank: 15
The Chargers lost to Olympian 54-45 and did not advance to the state tournament.
Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith