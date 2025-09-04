Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 100 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area this weekend, including 14 games involving statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Seattle Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups this weekend feature No. 3 Sumner at No. 5 Lake Stevens and No. 1 O'Dea at No. 8 Graham-Kapowsin.
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 4, 2025
There are nine games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Thursday, September 4.
(24) Moses Lake at Oak Harbor - 6:00 PM
Auburn Mountainview at Federal Way - 6:00 PM
North Beach at Northwest Christian - 7:00 PM
Shelton at River Ridge - 7:00 PM
Fife at Inglemoor - 7:00 PM
Kingston at Foss - 7:00 PM
Decatur at Enumclaw - 7:00 PM
Kentwood at (18) Emerald Ridge - 7:00 PM
Central Kitsap at Rainier Beach - 7:00 PM
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 5, 2025
There are 74 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Friday, September 5.
(1) O'Dea at (8) Graham-Kapowsin - 7:00 PM
Bethel at (2) Bellevue - 7:00 PM
(3) Sumner at (5) Lake Stevens - 7:00 PM
(4) Eastside Catholic at East - 6:00 PM
Bainbridge at (7) Anacortes - 7:00 PM
(11) Tumwater at Puyallup - 7:00 PM
(12) Yelm at Mount Tahoma - 7:00 PM
Ferndale at (17) Lynden - 7:00 PM
Sedro-Woolley at (19) Arlington - 7:00 PM
Franklin Pierce at (20) Lincoln - 7:00 PM
Mount Si at (22) Curtis - 7:00 PM
Granite Falls at East Jefferson - 4:00 PM
Todd Beamer at Kentlake - 4:00 PM
Bellingham at Lynnwood - 5:00 PM
Mountlake Terrace at Cascade - 5:00 PM
College Place at Chelan - 5:00 PM
Putnam at Sammamish - 6:00 PM
Rochester at King's Way Christian - 6:00 PM
Mt. Baker at Port Angeles - 6:00 PM
North Mason at Klahowya - 6:30 PM
Cedar Park Christian at Friday Harbor - 6:30 PM
Aberdeen at Olympic - 6:30 PM
Cascade at Liberty Bell - 7:00 PM
Foster at Nathan Hale - 7:00 PM
Ballard at Ingraham - 7:00 PM
Liberty at Hazen - 7:00 PM
Hockinson at Chief Sealth - 7:00 PM
Onalaska at Nooksack Valley - 7:00 PM
Oakville at Ocosta - 7:00 PM
Marysville-Pilchuck at Sehome - 7:00 PM
Elma at Centralia - 7:00 PM
Cle Elum-Roslyn at Manson - 7:00 PM
Ilwaco at Toutle Lake - 7:00 PM
Adna at Toledo - 7:00 PM
Redmond at Shorewood - 7:00 PM
Evergreen at Pe Ell/Willapa Valley - 7:00 PM
Timberline at Woodinville - 7:00 PM
Spanaway Lake at Stanwood - 7:00 PM
Meadowdale at Kamiak - 7:00 PM
Seattle Prep at Snohomish - 7:00 PM
Lakewood at Archbishop Murphy - 7:00 PM
Bishop Blanchet at Monroe - 7:00 PM
Hoquiam at Columbia - 7:00 PM
North Kitsap at WF West - 7:00 PM
Sequim at Forks - 7:00 PM
Skyline at Sunnyside - 7:00 PM
Auburn Riverside at Lakes - 7:00 PM
Wapato at Cashmere - 7:00 PM
Clover Park at Black Hills - 7:00 PM
Lake Washington at Newport - 7:00 PM
Christian at King's - 7:00 PM
Rainier at Tenino - 7:00 PM
Sultan at Interlake - 7:00 PM
Lincoln at Mercer Island - 7:00 PM
Cedarcrest at Marysville Getchell - 7:00 PM
Montesano at La Center - 7:00 PM
White River at Jefferson - 7:00 PM
Kent-Meridian at Auburn - 7:00 PM
Highline at Mt. Rainier - 7:00 PM
Life Christian Academy at Orting - 7:00 PM
Quincy at Selah - 7:00 PM
Bremerton at Steilacoom - 7:00 PM
Rogers at Bellarmine Prep - 7:00 PM
Squalicum at Burlington-Edison - 7:00 PM
Lake City at Wenatchee - 7:00 PM
Olympia at Capital - 7:00 PM
Silas at North Thurston - 7:00 PM
Tahoma at Issaquah - 7:00 PM
Glacier Peak at Juanita - 7:00 PM
South Kitsap at Kentridge - 7:30 PM
Lindbergh at Edmonds-Woodway - 8:00 PM
Jackson at Everett - 8:00 PM
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday September 6, 2025
There are 17 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Saturday, September 6.
Bothell at (10) Kennedy Catholic - 1:00 PM
(6) Camas at Roosevelt - 3:30 PM
(15) Eastlake at Williams Field - 5:00 PM
Franklin at Garfield - 12:00 PM
Shorecrest at Lakeside - 12:00 PM
Blaine at Renton - 1:00 PM
Deer Park at Meridian - 1:00 PM
Mount Vernon at Mariner - 1:00 PM
Stadium at Washington - 1:00 PM
Bonney Lake at Eastmont - 1:00 PM
Napavine at Goldendale - 2:00 PM
Morton/White Pass at Highland - 3:30 PM
West Seattle at La Salle - 5:00 PM
Gig Harbor at Peninsula - 5:00 PM
La Conner at Entiat - 6:00 PM
Coupeville at Annie Wright - 7:00 PM
Eatonville at Cascade Christian - 7:00 PM
