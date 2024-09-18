Son of NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon is 'Deebo Samuel' of Bellevue (WA) football
For being the son of one of best quarterbacks who has ever played in the NFL, Ryken Moon certainly has gone a different path in football than Hall of Famer Warren Moon.
He plays every other skill position in Bellevue High School's Wing-T scheme other than being under center.
In fact, the team considers the senior its version of Deebo Samuel Sr., the do-everything weapon of the San Francisco 49ers.
"I am playing everything on the field," Ryken Moon said. "I can block. I can get to the outside. I can run up the middle.
"I am kind of just asked to do everything, and I feel like I am responsible for being able to do all of those things."
Last Friday against reigning two-time Class 4A champion Lake Stevens, the three-star recruit with six NCAA D1 offers (including Arizona) showed a litle bit of everything in his skill set. carrying the ball seven times for 68 yards as an inside-outside runner, including a 13-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter where he outraced everybody to the right corner and easily scored.
Throw in his ability to catch the ball and return kicks, coaches would not be surprised if Moon amasses 1,500 all-purpose yards or more this fall.
Oh yeah, he is a full-time linebacker on defense.
"He plays the whole game, and he is so durable," Bellevue coach Michael Kneip said. "He has done an amazing job."
One thing Moon did during the offseason was gain 25 pounds. He is playing near 210 as a senior.
"I added it on pretty quickly," he said. "Just over time in conditioning, I had to get used to it.
"I feel like a bruiser now."
As far as his famous father, who played at the University of Washington in college, and four teams in the NFL, including the Seattle Seahawks - the 67-year-old Moon has been a regular attendee at Bellevue games.
"He loves it," Ryken Moon said. "I don't think he's missed a game since my freshman year."