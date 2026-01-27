Spokane Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 24 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Tuesday, January 27, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Spokane High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 27, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 22 Gonzaga Prep takes on Cheney and No. 19 Colfax hosts Lind-Ritzville.
Ridgeline vs Mead — 5:30 p.m.
Cheney vs Gonzaga Prep — 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Spokane vs University — 5:30 p.m.
Central Valley vs Lewis & Clark — 5:30 p.m.
Lind-Ritzville vs Colfax — 6:00 p.m.
Freeman vs Asotin — 6:00 p.m.
Jenkins vs Davenport — 6:00 p.m.
Kettle Falls vs St. George’s — 6:00 p.m.
Northwest Christian School vs Reardan — 6:00 p.m.
Medical Lake vs Riverside — 7:00 p.m.
East Valley vs Clarkston — 7:00 p.m.
North Central vs Rogers — 7:00 p.m.
Mabton vs Warden — 7:00 p.m.
Ellensburg vs Quincy — 7:00 p.m.
Othello vs Ephrata — 7:00 p.m.
Shadle Park vs Ferris — 7:00 p.m.
Deer Park vs West Valley — 7:00 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt vs Omak — 7:15 p.m.
Okanogan vs Chelan — 7:15 p.m.
College Place vs Connell — 7:15 p.m.
Lakeside vs Colville — 7:15 p.m.
Royal vs Wahluke — 7:15 p.m.
Liberty vs Upper Columbia Academy — 7:30 p.m.
Tonasket vs Brewster — 7:30 p.m.
