Spokane Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 21 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Tuesday, January 20, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 5 Gonzaga Prep takes on Mt. Spokane and No. 11 Deer Park travels to Rogers.
Gonzaga Prep vs Mt. Spokane — 5:30 p.m.
Columbia vs Warden — 5:30 p.m.
University vs Shadle Park — 5:30 p.m.
Ridgeline vs Lewis & Clark — 5:30 p.m.
Mead vs Cheney — 5:30 p.m.
Ferris vs Central Valley — 5:30 p.m.
East Valley vs Pullman — 5:30 p.m.
Riverside vs Medical Lake — 5:45 p.m.
Colville vs Lakeside — 5:45 p.m.
Ephrata vs Okanogan — 6:00 p.m.
Bridgeport vs Tonasket — 6:00 p.m.
Freeman vs Upper Columbia Academy — 6:00 p.m.
Chelan vs Brewster — 6:00 p.m.
Manson vs Lake Roosevelt — 6:00 p.m.
North Central vs Timberlake — 7:00 p.m.
West Valley vs Clarkston — 7:00 p.m.
Deer Park vs Rogers — 7:00 p.m.
Asotin vs Colfax — 7:30 p.m.
Davenport vs St. George’s — 7:30 p.m.
Kettle Falls vs Reardan — 7:30 p.m.
Jenkins vs Newport — 7:30 p.m.
