High School

Spokane Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026

Get Spokane area schedules and scores as the 2026 Washington high school boys basketball season continues on Friday, January 30

Brady Twombly

Mt. Spokane Wildcats vs Gonzaga Prep Bullpups - Jan 20, 2026
Mt. Spokane Wildcats vs Gonzaga Prep Bullpups - Jan 20, 2026 / Brandon Campea

There are 21 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 30, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

Spokane High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 30, 2026

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 22 Gonzaga Prep takes on Lewis & Clark and No. 19 Colfax vs Northwest Christian School.

Colville vs Riverside - 5:30 p.m.

Davenport vs Liberty - 6:00 p.m.

Rogers vs Clarkston - 7:00 p.m.

Ephrata vs Ellensburg - 7:00 p.m.

Pullman vs Deer Park - 7:00 p.m.

Ferris vs Mt. Spokane - 7:00 p.m.

Mead vs Shadle Park - 7:00 p.m.

Quincy vs East Valley - 7:00 p.m.

Othello vs Selah - 7:00 p.m.

West Valley vs North Central - 7:00 p.m.

Gonzaga Prep vs Lewis & Clark - 7:00 p.m.

Cheney vs Central Valley - 7:00 p.m.

University vs Ridgeline - 7:00 p.m.

Moses Lake vs West Valley - 7:00 p.m.

Wahluke vs Wapato - 7:15 p.m.

Priest River vs Newport - 7:30 p.m.

Manson vs Okanogan - 7:30 p.m.

Lind-Ritzville vs Freeman - 7:30 p.m.

Cascade vs Tonasket - 7:30 p.m.

Colfax vs Northwest Christian School - 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Bell vs Lake Roosevelt - 7:30 p.m.

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your
favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new
photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Washington