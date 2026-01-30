Spokane Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 21 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 30, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 22 Gonzaga Prep takes on Lewis & Clark and No. 19 Colfax vs Northwest Christian School.
Colville vs Riverside - 5:30 p.m.
Davenport vs Liberty - 6:00 p.m.
Rogers vs Clarkston - 7:00 p.m.
Ephrata vs Ellensburg - 7:00 p.m.
Pullman vs Deer Park - 7:00 p.m.
Ferris vs Mt. Spokane - 7:00 p.m.
Mead vs Shadle Park - 7:00 p.m.
Quincy vs East Valley - 7:00 p.m.
Othello vs Selah - 7:00 p.m.
West Valley vs North Central - 7:00 p.m.
Gonzaga Prep vs Lewis & Clark - 7:00 p.m.
Cheney vs Central Valley - 7:00 p.m.
University vs Ridgeline - 7:00 p.m.
Moses Lake vs West Valley - 7:00 p.m.
Wahluke vs Wapato - 7:15 p.m.
Priest River vs Newport - 7:30 p.m.
Manson vs Okanogan - 7:30 p.m.
Lind-Ritzville vs Freeman - 7:30 p.m.
Cascade vs Tonasket - 7:30 p.m.
Colfax vs Northwest Christian School - 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Bell vs Lake Roosevelt - 7:30 p.m.
