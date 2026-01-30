High School

Washington (WIAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2025

Get WIAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Washington high school boys basketball season continues on Friday, January 30

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 22 Gonzaga Prep takes on Lewis & Clark, No. 21 Bellarmine Prep travels to Gig Harbor, and No. 3 Glacier Peak battles Jackson.

Washington High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 30

With 17 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement in Washington high school boys basketball.

WIAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 21 4A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 30, 2026. The game of the night in 4A is No. 22 Gonzaga Prep vs Lewis & Clark.

WIAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 35 3A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 30, 2026. The slate is headlined by No. 21 Bellarmine Prep vs Gig Harbor.

WIAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 22 2A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 30, 2026. The game of the night in 2A is Tumwater vs Black Hills.

WIAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 21 1A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 30, 2026. The slate in 1A is headlined by Vashon Island vs Seattle Christian.

WIAA Class 1B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 23 1B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 30, 2026. The game of the night is Inchelium vs Moses Lake Christian Academy.

WIAA Class 2B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 17 2B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 30, 2026. The game of the night in 2B is Colfax vs Northwest Christian School.

