Spokane Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 27 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Tuesday, February 3, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Spokane High School Girls Basketball Schedule - February 3, 2026
The marquee matchup of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 17 Mead hosts No. 2 Gonzaga Prep.
East Valley vs Ephrata — 5:30 p.m.
Gonzaga Prep vs Mead — 5:30 p.m.
Toppenish vs Quincy — 5:30 p.m.
Ellensburg vs Othello — 5:30 p.m.
Ferris vs Lewis & Clark — 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Spokane vs Cheney — 5:30 p.m.
University vs Central Valley — 5:30 p.m.
Shadle Park vs Ridgeline — 5:30 p.m.
West Valley vs Pullman — 5:30 p.m.
Colville vs Medical Lake — 5:45 p.m.
Bridgeport vs Omak — 5:45 p.m.
Wahluke vs College Place — 5:45 p.m.
Royal vs Kiona-Benton — 5:45 p.m.
Naches Valley vs Connell — 5:45 p.m.
Cashmere vs Wahluke — 5:45 p.m.
Warden vs White Swan — 6:00 p.m.
Tonasket vs Liberty Bell — 6:00 p.m.
Brewster vs Okanogan — 6:00 p.m.
St. George’s vs Northwest Christian School — 6:00 p.m.
Chelan vs Lake Roosevelt — 6:00 p.m.
North Central vs Clarkston — 7:00 p.m.
East Valley vs Deer Park — 7:00 p.m.
Asotin vs Liberty — 7:30 p.m.
Newport vs Davenport — 7:30 p.m.
Freeman vs Colfax — 7:30 p.m.
Jenkins vs Kettle Falls — 7:30 p.m.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your
favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new
photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.