Spokane Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 24 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Tuesday, January 27, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Medical Lake vs Riverside — 5:30 p.m.
East Valley vs Clarkston — 5:30 p.m.
North Central vs Rogers — 5:30 p.m.
Mabton vs Warden — 5:30 p.m.
Ellensburg vs Quincy — 5:30 p.m.
Othello vs Ephrata — 5:30 p.m.
Shadle Park vs Ferris — 5:30 p.m.
Deer Park vs West Valley — 5:30 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt vs Omak — 5:45 p.m.
Okanogan vs Chelan — 5:45 p.m.
College Place vs Connell — 5:45 p.m.
Lakeside vs Colville — 5:45 p.m.
Royal vs Wahluke — 5:45 p.m.
Tonasket vs Brewster — 6:00 p.m.
Ridgeline vs Mead — 7:00 p.m.
Cheney vs Gonzaga Prep — 7:00 p.m.
Mt. Spokane vs University — 7:00 p.m.
Central Valley vs Lewis & Clark — 7:00 p.m.
Freeman vs Asotin — 7:30 p.m.
Jenkins vs Davenport — 7:30 p.m.
Lind-Ritzville vs Colfax — 7:30 p.m.
Kettle Falls vs St. George’s — 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Christian School vs Reardan — 7:30 p.m.
Liberty vs Upper Columbia Academy — 7:30 p.m.
