Washington (WIAA) High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 93 games scheduled across Washington on Tuesday, February 3, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 2 Gonzaga Prep takes on No. 17 Mead and No. 15 Lynden Christian hosts Lakewood.
Washington High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, February 3
With 12 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season rolls on.
WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 12 games scheduled in the WIAA 4A classification on Tuesday, February 3, highlighted by Arlington vs No. 10 Lake Stevens. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are nine games scheduled in the WIAA 3A classification on Tuesday, February 3, highlighted by No. 12 Auburn vs Auburn Riverside. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 18 games scheduled in the WIAA 2A classification on Tuesday, February 3, highlighted by No. 19 Prosser vs Selah. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 23 games scheduled in the WIAA 1A classification on Tuesday, February 3, highlighted by Wapato vs Zillah. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 23 games scheduled in the WIAA 2B classification on Tuesday, February 3. The game of the night in Class 2B is Freeman vs Colfax. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 13 games scheduled in the WIAA 1B classification on Tuesday, February 3. The game of the night in 1B is Selkirk vs Valley Christian. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
