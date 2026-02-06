Spokane Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
There are 15 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, February 6, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Spokane High School Girls Basketball Schedule - February 6, 2026
The marquee matchup of the evening features one of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 11 Deer Park takes on Clarkston.
Deer Park vs Clarkston — 5:30 p.m.
East Valley vs Rogers — 5:30 p.m.
Eastmont vs Moses Lake — 5:30 p.m.
Lewis & Clark vs University — 5:30 p.m.
Cheney vs Shadle Park — 5:30 p.m.
Ephrata vs Toppenish — 5:30 p.m.
Othello vs East Valley — 5:30 p.m.
Pullman vs North Central — 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Spokane vs Mead — 5:30 p.m.
Central Valley vs Ridgeline — 5:30 p.m.
Gonzaga Prep vs Ferris — 5:30 p.m.
Cashmere vs Wahluke — 5:45 p.m.
Kiona-Benton vs Connell — 5:45 p.m.
College Place vs Royal — 5:45 p.m.
Naches Valley vs Connell — 5:45 p.m.