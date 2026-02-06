High School

Spokane Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026

Get Spokane area schedules and scores as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season continues on Friday, February 6

Brady Twombly

There are 15 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, February 6, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup of the evening features one of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 11 Deer Park takes on Clarkston.

Deer Park vs Clarkston — 5:30 p.m.

East Valley vs Rogers — 5:30 p.m.

Eastmont vs Moses Lake — 5:30 p.m.

Lewis & Clark vs University — 5:30 p.m.

Cheney vs Shadle Park — 5:30 p.m.

Ephrata vs Toppenish — 5:30 p.m.

Othello vs East Valley — 5:30 p.m.

Pullman vs North Central — 5:30 p.m.

Mt. Spokane vs Mead — 5:30 p.m.

Central Valley vs Ridgeline — 5:30 p.m.

Gonzaga Prep vs Ferris — 5:30 p.m.

Cashmere vs Wahluke — 5:45 p.m.

Kiona-Benton vs Connell — 5:45 p.m.

College Place vs Royal — 5:45 p.m.

Naches Valley vs Connell — 5:45 p.m.

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

