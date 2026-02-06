Spokane Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
There are 25 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, February 6, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 23 Pullman travels to North Central and No. 25 Gonzaga Prep takes on Ferris.
Deer Park vs Clarkston — 7:00 p.m.
East Valley vs Rogers — 7:00 p.m.
Eastmont vs Moses Lake — 7:00 p.m.
Lewis & Clark vs University — 7:00 p.m.
Cheney vs Shadle Park — 7:00 p.m.
Ephrata vs Toppenish — 7:00 p.m.
Othello vs East Valley — 7:00 p.m.
Pullman vs North Central — 7:00 p.m.
Mt. Spokane vs Mead — 7:00 p.m.
Central Valley vs Ridgeline — 7:00 p.m.
Gonzaga Prep vs Ferris — 7:00 p.m.
Kiona-Benton vs Connell — 7:15 p.m.
College Place vs Royal — 7:15 p.m.
Cashmere vs Wahluke — 7:15 p.m.