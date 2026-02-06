High School

Spokane Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026

Get Spokane area schedules and scores as the 2026 Washington high school boys basketball season continues on Friday, February 6

Brady Twombly

Mt. Spokane Wildcats vs Gonzaga Prep Bullpups - Jan 20, 2026
Mt. Spokane Wildcats vs Gonzaga Prep Bullpups - Jan 20, 2026 / Brandon Campea

There are 25 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, February 6, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

Spokane High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 6, 2026

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 23 Pullman travels to North Central and No. 25 Gonzaga Prep takes on Ferris.

Deer Park vs Clarkston — 7:00 p.m.

East Valley vs Rogers — 7:00 p.m.

Eastmont vs Moses Lake — 7:00 p.m.

Lewis & Clark vs University — 7:00 p.m.

Cheney vs Shadle Park — 7:00 p.m.

Ephrata vs Toppenish — 7:00 p.m.

Othello vs East Valley — 7:00 p.m.

Pullman vs North Central — 7:00 p.m.

Mt. Spokane vs Mead — 7:00 p.m.

Central Valley vs Ridgeline — 7:00 p.m.

Gonzaga Prep vs Ferris — 7:00 p.m.

Kiona-Benton vs Connell — 7:15 p.m.

College Place vs Royal — 7:15 p.m.

Cashmere vs Wahluke — 7:15 p.m.

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Washington