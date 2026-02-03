Spokane Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 25 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Tuesday, February 3, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 17 Colfax takes on Freeman and No. 25 Gonzaga Prep travels to Mead.
North Central vs Clarkston — 5:30 p.m.
East Valley vs Deer Park — 5:30 p.m.
Riverside vs Lakeside — 5:45 p.m.
Asotin vs Liberty — 6:00 p.m.
Newport vs Davenport — 6:00 p.m.
Freeman vs Colfax — 6:00 p.m.
Jenkins vs Kettle Falls — 6:00 p.m.
East Valley vs Ephrata — 7:00 p.m.
Gonzaga Prep vs Mead — 7:00 p.m.
Toppenish vs Quincy — 7:00 p.m.
Ellensburg vs Othello — 7:00 p.m.
Ferris vs Lewis & Clark — 7:00 p.m.
Mt. Spokane vs Cheney — 7:00 p.m.
Shadle Park vs Ridgeline — 7:00 p.m.
West Valley vs Pullman — 7:00 p.m.
Colville vs Medical Lake — 7:15 p.m.
Bridgeport vs Omak — 7:15 p.m.
Wahluke vs College Place — 7:15 p.m.
Royal vs Kiona-Benton — 7:15 p.m.
Naches Valley vs Connell — 7:15 p.m.
Tonasket vs Liberty Bell — 7:30 p.m.
Brewster vs Okanogan — 7:30 p.m.
University vs Central Valley — 7:30 p.m.
St. George’s vs Northwest Christian School — 7:30 p.m.
Chelan vs Lake Roosevelt — 7:30 p.m.