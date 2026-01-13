Spokane Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 25 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 13, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Spokane High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 13, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 6 Gonzaga Prep faces No. 11 Ridgeline and No. 17 Deer Park hosts Clarkston.
Rogers vs East Valley — 5:30 p.m.
Clarkston vs Deer Park — 5:30 p.m.
Quincy vs Grandview — 5:30 p.m.
Ephrata vs Prosser — 5:30 p.m.
Cascade vs Lake Roosevelt — 5:30 p.m.
North Central vs Pullman — 5:30 p.m.
Chelan vs Omak — 5:45 p.m.
Wahluke vs Kiona-Benton — 5:45 p.m.
Wapato vs Connell — 5:45 p.m.
Othello vs Wenatchee — 6:00 p.m.
Brewster vs Manson — 6:00 p.m.
Colfax vs Freeman — 6:00 p.m.
Tonasket vs Okanogan — 6:00 p.m.
Liberty vs Asotin — 6:00 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia vs Jenkins — 6:00 p.m.
Lewis & Clark vs Shadle Park — 7:00 p.m.
Ridgeline vs Gonzaga Prep — 7:00 p.m.
Cheney vs University — 7:00 p.m.
Mt. Spokane vs Central Valley — 7:00 p.m.
Mead vs Ferris — 7:00 p.m.
Reardan vs Colville — 7:15 p.m.
Riverside vs Valley Christian — 7:30 p.m.
Davenport vs Reardan — 7:30 p.m.
St. George’s vs Newport — 7:30 p.m.
Kettle Falls vs Northwest Christian School — 7:30 p.m.
