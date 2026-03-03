Top 25 Washington Girls Basketball High School State Rankings – March 2, 2026
The WIAA girls basketball state tournament is in full swing and there were plenty of surprise victories and losses in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
This week's High School on SI Washington Top 25 girls basketball rankings saw two major upset wins while three other team's journey came to an end.
1. Chiawana (25-1)
The Riverhawks lost to Lake Washington 59-48 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Chiawana will face Kennedy Catholic in the round of 12.
2. Davis (21-2)
The Pirates defeated Sumner 73-48 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Davis will face the winner between Bothell and Lake Stevens in the quarterfinals.
3. Gonzaga Prep (22-1)
The Bullpups beat Woodinville 64-60 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Gonzaga Prep will face the winner between Chiawana and Kennedy Catholic in the quarterfinals.
4. Union (25-2)
The Titans defeated Bothell 51-43 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Union will face the winner between Sumner and Auburn in the quarterfinals.
5. Bellevue (24-3)
The Wolverines beat Edmonds-Woodway 63-46 in the second round of the 3A tournament.
Up next: Bellevue will face the winner between Evergreen and Meadowdale in the quarterfinals.
6. Lynden (24-0)
The Lions defeated Selah 67-45 in the opening round of the 2A tournament.
Up next: Lynden will face the winner between Deer Park and Mark Morris in the quarterfinals.
7. Sumner (24-4)
The Spartans lost to Davis 73-48 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Sumner will face Auburn in the round of 12.
8. Woodinville (24-4)
The Falcons fell to Gonzaga Prep 64-60 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Woodinville will face Tahoma in the round of 12.
9. Lake Stevens (21-3)
The Vikings beat Bonney Lake 61-33 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Lake Stevens will face Bothell in the round of 12.
10. Deer Park (21-3)
The Stags lost to Ellensburg 58-49 in the opening round of the 2A tournament.
Up next: Deer Park will face Mark Morris in the round of 12.
11. Ridgeline (19-5)
The Falcons lost to Eastside Catholic 54-36 in the second round of the 3A tournament.
Up next: Ridgeline will face Lakeside in the round of 12.
12. Roosevelt (22-4)
The Rough Riders defeated North Thurston 68-30 in the second round of the 3A tournament.
Up next: Roosevelt will face the winner between Ridgeline and Lakeside in the quarterfinals.
13. Bothell (20-7)
The Cougars lost to Union 51-43 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Bothell will face Lake Stevens in the round of 12.
14. Auburn (21-3)
The Trojans beat Eidenhower 61-33 in opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Auburn will face Sumner in the round of 12.
15. Prosser (22-3)
The Mustangs defeated W.F. West in the opening round of the 2A tournament.
Up next: Prosser will face the winner between Port Angeles and Archbishop Murphy in the quarterfinals.
16. Lynden Christian (22-3)
The Lyncs beat Bellevue Christian 45-36 in the opening round of the 1A tournament.
Up next: Lynden Christian will face the winner between Annie Wright and Montesano in the quarterfinals.
17. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (23-1)
The Crusaders defeated Adna 57-50 in the opening round of the 2B tournament.
Up next: Northwest Christian will face the winner between Mount Vernon Christian and Davenport in the quarterfinals.
18. Edmonds-Woodway (20-5)
The Warriors fell to Bellevue 63-46 in the second round of the 3A tournament.
Up next: Edmonds-Woodway will face Stanwood in the round of 12.
19. Stanwood (20-5)
The Spartans beat Bishop Blanchet 60-56 in the second round of the 3A tournament.
Up next: Stanwood will face Edmonds-Woodway in the round of 12.
20. Mead (18-6)
The Panthers lost to Tahoma 55-41 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: none
21. White River (18-6)
The Hornets defeated Gig Harbor 44-43 in the second round of the 3A tournament.
Up next: White River will face North Thurston in the round of 12.
22. Tahoma (19-6)
The Bears beat mead 55-41 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Tahoma will face Woodinville in the round of 12.
23. Lake Washington (19-7)
The Kangaroos defeated Chiawana 59-48 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Lake Washington will face the winner between Woodinville and Tahoma in the quarterfinals.
24. Seattle Academy (19-7)
Up next: none
25. Southridge (18-7)
Up next: none
