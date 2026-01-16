Spokane Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 19 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 16, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Spokane High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 16, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 13 Mead takes on Central Valley and No. 7 Gonzaga Prep hosting Shadle Park.
Lewis & Clark vs Mt. Spokane — 5:30 p.m.
Grandview vs Ephrata — 5:30 p.m.
Shadle Park vs Gonzaga Prep — 5:30 p.m.
Pullman vs Rogers — 5:30 p.m.
Davis vs Moses Lake — 5:30 p.m.
Quincy vs Selah — 5:30 p.m.
Prosser vs Othello — 5:30 p.m.
Deer Park vs North Central — 5:30 p.m.
Mead vs Central Valley — 5:30 p.m.
Cheney vs Ridgeline — 5:30 p.m.
University vs Ferris — 5:30 p.m.
East Valley vs West Valley — 5:30 p.m.
Zillah vs Royal — 5:45 p.m.
Connell vs Cashmere — 5:45 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt vs Okanogan — 6:00 p.m.
Riverside vs Northwest Christian School — 6:00 p.m.
Grangeville vs Clarkston — 7:00 p.m.
Medical Lake vs Colville — 7:15 p.m.
Liberty vs Freeman — 7:30 p.m.
