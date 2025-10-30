Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-November 1, 2025
There are 24 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area this weekend, including four games featuring statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 13 Mt. Spokane hosting Cheney.
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 14 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Thursday, October 30.
Cheney at Mt. Spokane - 6:00 PM
Omak at Mt. Baker - 6:00 PM
Gonzaga Prep at University - 6:00 PM
Grandview at Ephrata - 6:00 PM
Lind-Ritzville at Freeman - 7:00 PM
Brewster at Manson - 7:00 PM
West Valley at East Valley - 7:00 PM
Connell at Wahluke - 7:00 PM
Lewis & Clark at Central Valley - 7:00 PM
Ferris at Ridgeline - 7:00 PM
Colville at Lakeside - 7:00 PM
Quincy at Othello - 7:00 PM
Wapato at Royal - 7:30 PM
View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are eight games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, October 31.
Clarkston at North Central - 7:00 PM
Bridgeport at Davenport - 7:00 PM
Reardan at Medical Lake - 7:00 PM
Liberty at Colfax - 7:00 PM
Moses Lake at Davis - 7:00 PM
Shadle Park at Mead @ Union Stadium - 7:00 PM
Riverside at Pullman - 7:00 PM
Deer Park at Rogers - 8:00 PM
View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, November 1, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Saturday, November 1.
View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.