Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area this weekend, including three games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 13 Gonzaga Prep at Ferris.
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 11, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Thursday, September 11.
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 12, 2025
There are 32 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, September 12.
Warden at Mossyrock - 5:00 PM
Mt. Spokane at Shadle Park at ONE Spokane Stadium - 5:00 PM
Newport at Priest River - 6:00 PM
Kellogg at St. Maries - 6:00 PM
Grangeville at New Plymouth - 6:00 PM
McCall-Donnelly at Timberlake - 6:00 PM
Sunnyside at Coeur d'Alene - 6:00 PM
River View at Asotin - 6:00 PM
Meridian at Omak - 6:00 PM
Moscow at Pullman - 7:00 PM
Clarkston at Lewiston - 7:00 PM
Eastmont at Post Falls - 7:00 PM
North Central at Jenkins - 7:00 PM
Colfax at Kettle Falls - 7:00 PM
Bonners Ferry at Northwest Christian School - 7:00 PM
Liberty at Medical Lake - 7:00 PM
Rogers at Freeman - 7:00 PM
Colville at Deer Park - 7:00 PM
Othello at Connell - 7:00 PM
Lake Roosevelt at Reardan - 7:00 PM
Riverside at East Valley - 7:00 PM
Wahluke at Wapato - 7:00 PM
Sandpoint at Davis - 7:00 PM
University at Central Valley - 7:00 PM
Brewster at Chelan - 7:00 PM
Liberty Bell at Okanogan - 7:00 PM
Cheney at Ridgeline - 7:00 PM
#11 Royal at College Place - 7:00 PM
Ephrata at Quincy - 7:00 PM
West Valley at Lakeland - 7:00 PM
Lakeside at West Valley - 7:00 PM
#12 Gonzaga Prep at Ferris - 8:00 PM
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday September 13, 2025
There are 3 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Saturday, September 13.
