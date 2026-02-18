Top 25 Washington Girls Basketball High School State Rankings – Feb. 17, 2026
Here is this week's High school on SI Washington Top 25 girls basketball rankings before the opening round of the WIAA state tournament begins next week.
Chiawana stayed at No. 1 after picking up a league win to stay undefeated. Seattle Academy climbed up two spots after winning its last two games.
1. Chiawana (23-0)
Previous: 1
The Riverhawks beat Hanford 82-19 to improve to 18-0 in league play and defeated Ferris 78-45.
2. Gonzaga Prep (20-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Bullpups defeated Pasco 71-16.
3. Union (22-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Titans beat Skyview 72-66. Union will face Kentwood at home this week.
4. Lynden (22-0)
Previous rank: 4
The 2A Lions beat Shame 64-20.
5. Davis (19-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Pirates won their last two games by 46 and 65 points to improve to 12-0 in league play.
6. Sumner (22-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Spartans defeated Kentridge 56-34 but lost to Kennedy Catholic 54-49.
7. Lake Stevens (18-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Vikings defeated Arlington 77-51 and Jackson 58-43 to improve to 12-0 in league play.
8. Auburn (20-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Trojans won their last two games by 11 and three points.
9. Woodinville (21-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Falcons lost to Bothell 55-47 on the road.
10. Roosevelt (19-3)
Previous rank: 8
The 3A Rough Riders beat Bishop Blanchet by 11 points but lost to Eastside Catholic by five points.
11. Bellevue (20-3)
Previous rank: 11
The Wolverines defeated Mercer Island 74-34.
12. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (20-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Crusaders won their last game by 36 points.
13. Lynden Christian (20-3)
Previous rank: 12
The 1A Lyncs beat Meridian 66-28.
14. Edmonds-Woodway (19-3)
Previous rank: 14
The Warriors defeated Ferndale 68-38.
15. Deer Park (19-2)
Previous rank: 15
The Mustangs beat Grandview 74-52 and Selah 81-58.
16. Prosser (20-3)
Previous rank: 16
The Mustangs beat Grandview 74-52 and Selah 81-58.
17. Seattle Academy (19-5)
Previous rank: 19
The Cardinals beat West Seattle 58-51 and Garfield 59-44.
18. Bothell (19-5)
Previous rank: 17
The Cougars will face Mount Si at home in the postseason this week.
19. Ridgeline (17-4)
Previous rank: 21
The Falcons beat Mount Spokane 65-36.
20. Mead (16-4)
Previous rank: 18
The Panthers won their last two games by 14 and three points.
21. Tahoma (18-5)
Previous rank: 20
The Bears defeated Emerald Ridge 66-46 and Camas 88-66.
22.Stanwood (18-4)
Previous rank: 22
The Spartans won their last game by 33 points.
23. White River (17-5)
Previous rank: 24
The Hornets beat Bellarmine 66-49.
24. Southridge (17-5)
Previous rank: 25
The Suns defeated Kamiakin 63-30 to improve to 13-5 in league play and beat Central Valley 53-52.
25. Lake Washington (16-6)
Previous rank: 23
The Kangaroos lost to Woodinville 70-47 but made up for it with a 80-27 win over Juanita.
