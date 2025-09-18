Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area this weekend, including three games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 9 Gonzaga Prep hosting No. 13 Mt. Spokane.
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Thursday, September 18.
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 32 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, September 19.
Clarkston (0-2) at Rogers (1-1) - 5:00 PM PST
Priest River (2-2) at Kettle Falls (1-1) - 6:00 PM PST
Orofino (0-2) at New Plymouth (2-2) - 6:00 PM PST
Kellogg (1-1) at Timberlake (0-4) - 6:00 PM PST
St. Maries (2-1) at Moscow (3-1) - 6:00 PM PST
McCall-Donnelly (2-1) at Grangeville (2-2) - 6:00 PM PST
Lakeland (4-0) at Post Falls (2-1) - 6:00 PM PST
Gig Harbor (1-1) at Lake City (0-3) - 6:00 PM PST
Lynden Christian (1-0) at Okanogan (1-1) - 6:00 PM PST
Davenport (0-1) at Pomeroy (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Bothell (2-0) at Lewiston (1-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Reardan (2-0) at Jenkins (0-1) - 7:00 PM PST
West Valley (1-1) at Riverside (1-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Medical Lake (0-2) at Davenport (0-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Sunnyside (0-2) at Moses Lake (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Freeman (1-1) at Northwest Christian School (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Shadle Park (1-1) at University (1-1) at University High School - 7:00 PM PST
Newport (2-0) at Lind-Ritzville (1-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Pullman (0-2) at Deer Park (0-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Colfax (1-0) at Asotin (1-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Connell (0-2) at Royal (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Mt. Spokane (2-0) at Gonzaga Prep (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Lakeside (2-0) at Bonners Ferry (2-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Ferris (0-2) at Cheney (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Central Valley (0-2) at Mead (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Kiona-Benton (1-1) at Wahluke (0-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Lewis & Clark (0-2) at Ridgeline (0-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Omak (1-1) at Colville (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Ellensburg (1-1) at Ephrata (1-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Quincy (0-2) at Toppenish (1-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Othello (1-1) at Grandview (0-2) - 7:00 PM PST
East Valley (0-2) at North Central (1-1) - 8:00 PM PST
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Saturday, September 20.
