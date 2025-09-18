High School

Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025

Get Spokane area schedules and scores as the 2025 Washington high school football season continues on Thursday, September 18

Gray Reid

Mt. Spokane vs Shadle Park from Sept. 12, 2025
Mt. Spokane vs Shadle Park from Sept. 12, 2025 / Brandon Campea

There are 36 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area this weekend, including three games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 9 Gonzaga Prep hosting No. 13 Mt. Spokane.

Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 18, 2025

There are two games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Thursday, September 18.

View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 32 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, September 19.

Clarkston (0-2) at Rogers (1-1) - 5:00 PM PST

Priest River (2-2) at Kettle Falls (1-1) - 6:00 PM PST

Orofino (0-2) at New Plymouth (2-2) - 6:00 PM PST

Kellogg (1-1) at Timberlake (0-4) - 6:00 PM PST

St. Maries (2-1) at Moscow (3-1) - 6:00 PM PST

McCall-Donnelly (2-1) at Grangeville (2-2) - 6:00 PM PST

Lakeland (4-0) at Post Falls (2-1) - 6:00 PM PST

Gig Harbor (1-1) at Lake City (0-3) - 6:00 PM PST

Lynden Christian (1-0) at Okanogan (1-1) - 6:00 PM PST

Davenport (0-1) at Pomeroy (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Bothell (2-0) at Lewiston (1-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Reardan (2-0) at Jenkins (0-1) - 7:00 PM PST

West Valley (1-1) at Riverside (1-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Medical Lake (0-2) at Davenport (0-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Sunnyside (0-2) at Moses Lake (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Freeman (1-1) at Northwest Christian School (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Shadle Park (1-1) at University (1-1) at University High School - 7:00 PM PST

Newport (2-0) at Lind-Ritzville (1-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Pullman (0-2) at Deer Park (0-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Colfax (1-0) at Asotin (1-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Connell (0-2) at Royal (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Mt. Spokane (2-0) at Gonzaga Prep (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Lakeside (2-0) at Bonners Ferry (2-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Ferris (0-2) at Cheney (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Central Valley (0-2) at Mead (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Kiona-Benton (1-1) at Wahluke (0-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Lewis & Clark (0-2) at Ridgeline (0-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Omak (1-1) at Colville (2-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Ellensburg (1-1) at Ephrata (1-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Quincy (0-2) at Toppenish (1-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Othello (1-1) at Grandview (0-2) - 7:00 PM PST

East Valley (0-2) at North Central (1-1) - 8:00 PM PST

View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, September 20, 2025

There are two games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Saturday, September 20.

View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Washington