Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area this weekend, including 3 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features Ridgeline at No. 13 Gonzaga Prep.
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 4, 2025
There are 2 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Thursday, September 4.
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 5, 2025
There are 32 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, September 5.
Ridgeline at (13) Gonzaga Prep - 6:00 PM
Kiona-Benton at (14) Royal - 7:00 PM
Colville at North Central - 5:00 PM
Salmon at Orofino - 6:00 PM
Grangeville at Priest River - 6:00 PM
Bonners Ferry at St. Maries - 6:00 PM
Lakeland at Weiser - 6:00 PM
Post Falls at Sandpoint - 6:00 PM
Lewiston at Coeur d'Alene - 6:00 PM
Columbia at Northwest Christian School - 6:00 PM
Davenport at Inchelium - 7:00 PM
Clarkston at Moscow - 7:00 PM
Medical Lake at Warden - 7:00 PM
Asotin at Tri-Cities Prep - 7:00 PM
Newport at Riverside - 7:00 PM
Mead at University - 7:00 PM
Liberty at Lind-Ritzville - 7:00 PM
Connell at Zillah - 7:00 PM
Reardan at Brewster - 7:00 PM
West Valley at Timberlake - 7:00 PM
Central Valley at Mt. Spokane - 7:00 PM
Naches Valley at Wahluke - 7:00 PM
Okanogan at Omak - 7:00 PM
Freeman at East Valley - 7:00 PM
Lewis & Clark at Cheney - 7:00 PM
Pullman at Lakeside - 7:00 PM
Quincy at Selah - 7:00 PM
Ephrata at Prosser - 7:00 PM
Lake City at Wenatchee - 7:00 PM
Ellensburg at Othello - 7:30 PM
Ferris at Shadle Park - 8:00 PM
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday September 6, 2025
There is 1 game scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Saturday, September 6.
