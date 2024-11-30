Sumner vs. Chiawana: Live score, updates of Washington high school football semifinals (11/30/2024)
Champions from two of the best football-playing leagues in the state - No. 2 Sumner of the 4A SPSL, and No. 3 Chiawana of the 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference - will get acquainted quickly Saturday in their inaugural showdown.
Likely with lots of hard hitting.
The two programs meet at 4 p.m. Pacific time in a WIAA Class 4A semifinal game at Sunset Chev Stadium. A live feed is available on Eli Sports Network (subscription only).
FIRST QUARTER
Action will be updated once game begins.
About Sumner
Key players— TE Carter Cocke, QB Nate Donavan, RB Steele Isaacs, RB/DB Israel Nabors, WR Braylon Pope, LB Dillon Titialii.
About Chiawana
Key players— DB Cooper Cissne, LB Tayten Cissne, DL Ethan Elward, RB/DB Braxton Feldmann, OL/DL Brian Kuhn, WR/LB Cooper MacPherson.
