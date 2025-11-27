Top High School Basketball Recruits, 5 Nationally-Ranked Boys Teams Converge at Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Dallas
National basketball powers will converge on the Dallas area for basketball games on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 28-29.
The Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Duncanville features five boys' teams from the ESPN Top 25 that will play in various locations.
The nation’s No. 1-ranked team, Prolific Prep, now based in Fort Lauderdale after a move from California, will be there.
Also there will be No. 3 Southeastern Prep Academy from Orlando, Florida; No. 13 Dynamic Prep from Irving, Texas; No. 15-ranked La Lumiere from La Porte, Indiana and No. 23 Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy in Dallas.
The field also included defending UIL state campions Denton John Guyer, Dallas Justin F. Kimball and Mansfield Summit and Dream City Christian from Arizona.
One of the biggest storylines one will be David Peavy bringing Southeastern Prep Academy to the event. Last year, he was the coach of Duncanville. He is brining back a roster that includes some former Dallas-Fort Worth area standouts now in the Sunshine state.
His roster included Top-10 ranked players in seniors Jaxon Richardson, Bruce Branch III ad juniors CJ Rosser, Obinna Ekezie and Beckham Black.
GAMES TO WATCH
Friday
No. 15 La Lumiere vs. No. 23 Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy, 2 p.m.
No. 1 Prolific Prep vs. Tennessee Collegiate Academy, 4:30 p.m.
No. 13 Dynamic Prep vs. No. 3 Southeastern Prep Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
No. 23 Oak Cliff Faith Family vs. The St. James (Va.), 11 a.m.
No. 13 Dynamic Prep vs. Chattanooga (Tenn.) Prep School, 12:30 p.m.
No. 15 La Lumiere vs. Dream City (Arizona) Christian School, 2 p.m.
No. 1 Prolific Prep vs. Fort Worth North Crowley, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Southeastern Prep Academy vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal School, 3:30 p.m.
You can find the full boys schedule here.
WHO TO WATCH
Caleb Holt, 6-5, 200, Prolific Prep, sr.
Ranked No. 6 in the country, the shooting guard holds more than 20 offers. That list includes North Carolina, Kentucky, Houston, Baylor and Kansas. He will make his season debut in this tournament after transferring this summer.
Jaxon Richardson, 6-5, 185, Southeastern Prep Academy, sr.
The 4-star recruit is the son of former NBA standout Jason Richardson and his brother played for the Magic. Jaxon holds more than 20 offers and has visited Creighton, USC, Alabama, Miami and Ole Miss. He transferred from Columbus (Fla.). Prep.
Austin Goosby, 6-5, 175, Dynamic Prep, sr.
He’s a newcomer to Jermaine O’Neal’s team, after playing at Melissa his first three seasons. He’s a 5-star recruit is a combo guard and will be the second Goosby in the Forty Acres. His brother, Trevor, is on the UT football team.
Bryson Howard, 6-6, 200, Frisco Heritage, sr.
The small forward is a 5-star recruit and is the top player in the state, according to 247Sports. His dad, Josh, played 10 years the NBA and is now a college coach at UT-Dallas.
Ikenna Alozie, 6-2, 180, Dream City Christian, sr.
The Houston signee is the No. 27-ranked player in his class. He picked the Cougars, making an announcement on CBS Sports on Nov. 21.
Davion Adkins, 6-9, 202, Prolific Prep, sr.
The center is ranked No. 34 in the country by 247Sports and No. 3 in the country at the position. The future Kansas Jayhawk is a Dallas native who played at Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy last year.
Marcus Spears Jr., 6-8, 180, Dynamic Prep, jr.
He’s the No. 1 player in Texas and the USA in the Class of 2027, according to ESPN. Holds 17 offers and is uncommitted. DNA factor is through roof — Dad, Marcus played in the NFL; mom played in the WNBA and his sister is a volleyball player at Texas.
Bruce Branch III, 6-7, 190, Profile Prep, sr.
He’s the No. 2 player in the Class of 2027, according to ESPN, recently reclassified to the Class of 2026. Guard hit 39% of his 3s last year. Kansas, Houston, USC and Indian among his 22 offers.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Jon Sanderson, 6-2, 185, La Lumiere School, sr. — Notre Dame
Christian Gibson, 6-4, 180, Tennessee Collegiate Academy, sr. — Central Florida
Dakari Spear, 6-4, 185, Dynamic Prep, sr. — Texas Tech
Gallagher Placide, 6-8, 205, Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy, sr. — Wake Forest
Gavin Placide, 6-9, 200, Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy, sr. — Wake Forest
Seven Spurlock, 6-5, 200, Dynamic Prep, sr. — Arizona State
Cam Lomax, 6-0, 165, Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy, sr. — SMU
Dawson Battie, 6-8, 210, Dallas St. Mark’s, jr. — 18 offers
C.J. Rosser, 6-9, 195, Southeastern Prep Academy, jr. — 17 offers
Obinna Ekezie Jr., 7-0, 220, Southeastern Prep Academy, jr. — 27 offers; dad played at Maryland was NBA draft pick
Beckham Black, 6-3, 180, Southeastern Prep Academy, jr. — 16 offers; brother, Anthony, plays for Orlando Magic and his dad, Terry, is part of the Baylor Hall of Fame.
Nasir Anderson, 6-2, 185, Prolific Prep, jr. — 7 offers
Malachi Jordan, 6-7, 225, Dream City Christian, jr. — 10 offers
Devin Cleveland, 6-3, 160, La Lumiere School, jr. — 9 offers
Xavier Young, 6-9, 210, Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy, so. — 14 offers
Marri Wesley, 6-5, 205, Southeastern Prep Academy, jr. — 7 offers