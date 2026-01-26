High School

Top 25 Washington Girls Basketball High School State Rankings – Jan. 26, 2026

Chiawana moves to No. 1 after three crucial wins in this week's rankings; Three other teams move up in the rankings

Edith Noriega

Dilynn Johnson and 3A Bellevue girls beat 4A Sumner and 4A Mount Si last week.
Dilynn Johnson and 3A Bellevue girls beat 4A Sumner and 4A Mount Si last week. / Photo by Todd Milles

A new team moved to the No. 1 spot in this week's High School on SI Washington Top 25 girls basketball rankings while three other teams moved up in the rankings.

Chiawana moved up three spots to No. 1 after coming off three wins. The Riverhawks will face their toughest two opponents - Southridge and Richland - on the road this week.

Bellevue, a 3A program, moved up four spots to No. 5 after two wins over 4A schools. Seattle Academy jumped six spots to No. 9 after two double-digit victories and Woodinville leaped six spots to No. 11 after two victories.

 1. Chiawana (17-0)

Previous: 4

The Riverhawks defeated 3A Hermiston 74-49, 4A Kamiakin 64-44 and 3A Kennewick 80-63 to improve to 13-0 in league play.

2. Sumner (16-2)

Previous rank: 1

The Spartans beat Rogers 56-30 and Puyallup 68-40 on the road to improve to 13-0 in league play.

 3. Gonzaga Prep (15-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Bullpups will face Lewis and Clark on the road on Friday.

4. Davis (14-2)

Previous rank: 2

The Pirates won their last three games, including a 78-45 victory over 1A Zillah.

 5. Bellevue (16-3)

Previous rank: 9

The 3A Wolverines gained a two big win over 4A Sumner 62-56 and 4A Mount Si 64-56.

6. Roosevelt (14-2)

Previous rank: 7

The 3A Rough Riders gained a big win over Eastside Catholic by seven points to improve to 9-1 in league play. 

 7. Lynden (16-0)

Previous rank: 3

The 2A Lions gained wins over Burlington-Edison and Meridian to improve to 9-0 in league play.

8. Union (16-2)

Previous rank: 6

The Cardinals won their last two games by 13 and 27 points to improve to 13-0 in league play.

9. Seattle Academy (13-4)

Previous rank: 15

The Cardinals won their last two games by 13 and 27 points to improve to 13-0 in league play.

10. Mead (13-2)

Previous rank: 13

The Panthers beat 3A Cheney 60-26 and 3A University by six points to improve to 5-0 in league play.

11. Woodinville (17-2)

Previous rank: 17

The Falcons won their last two games by 12 and 29 points.

12. Tahoma (11-4) 

Previous rank: 8

The Bears defeated Mount Rainier by 40 points but lost to Kennedy Catholic 46-39 on the road.

13.Southridge (13-3)

Previous rank: 12

The Suns will host undefeated Chiawana this Friday. Southridge is coming off a one point loss to 4A Richland. 

14. Edmonds-Woodway (14-2)

Previous rank: 14

The Warriors lost to 2A Archbishop Murphy 77-60 at home.

15. Lake Stevens (13-2)

Previous rank: unranked

The Vikings defeated Glacier Peak by seven points at home to improve to 8-0 in league play.

 16. Deer Park (14-1)

Previous rank: 19

The 2A Stags will face West Valley (Spokane) on the road and Pullman at home this week.

17. Lake Washington (14-4)

Previous rank: 10

The Kangaroos lost to Davis by six points but gained wins over Eastlake 69-49 and Redmond 65-37.

18. Lynden Christian (16-2)

Previous rank: 25

The 1A Lyncs will host 3A Oak Harbor and 2A Lynden on the road this week.

19. Stanwood (13-3)

Previous rank: 18

The Spartans will face Snohomish on the road this Friday.

20. Prosser (15-3)

Previous rank: 20

The Mustangs defeated Ellensburg 74-47 and took down East Valley (Yakima) on the road 71-23.

21. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (15-1)

Previous rank: 23

The Crusaders won their last two games to improve to 9-1 in league play and will face Reardan (16-2 overall) on the road this week.

22. Eastlake (14-4)

Previous rank: 11

The Wolves will face a challenge against the 8-1 Bothell at home and 6-2 Woodinville on the road this week.

23. Ridgeline (12-4)

Previous rank: 24

The Falcons beat Lewis and Clark and Ferris by seven and 20 points.

24. Bothell (15-5)

Previous rank: 16

The Cougars will play their final league game of the season against Eastlake on the road.

25. White River (12-4)

Previous rank: 21

The Hornets will attempt to avenge a previous loss to Decatur (8-1 league) on the road on Tuesday.

Fell off

Ellensburg

