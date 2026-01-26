Top 25 Washington Girls Basketball High School State Rankings – Jan. 26, 2026
A new team moved to the No. 1 spot in this week's High School on SI Washington Top 25 girls basketball rankings while three other teams moved up in the rankings.
Chiawana moved up three spots to No. 1 after coming off three wins. The Riverhawks will face their toughest two opponents - Southridge and Richland - on the road this week.
Bellevue, a 3A program, moved up four spots to No. 5 after two wins over 4A schools. Seattle Academy jumped six spots to No. 9 after two double-digit victories and Woodinville leaped six spots to No. 11 after two victories.
1. Chiawana (17-0)
Previous: 4
The Riverhawks defeated 3A Hermiston 74-49, 4A Kamiakin 64-44 and 3A Kennewick 80-63 to improve to 13-0 in league play.
2. Sumner (16-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Spartans beat Rogers 56-30 and Puyallup 68-40 on the road to improve to 13-0 in league play.
3. Gonzaga Prep (15-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Bullpups will face Lewis and Clark on the road on Friday.
4. Davis (14-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Pirates won their last three games, including a 78-45 victory over 1A Zillah.
5. Bellevue (16-3)
Previous rank: 9
The 3A Wolverines gained a two big win over 4A Sumner 62-56 and 4A Mount Si 64-56.
6. Roosevelt (14-2)
Previous rank: 7
The 3A Rough Riders gained a big win over Eastside Catholic by seven points to improve to 9-1 in league play.
7. Lynden (16-0)
Previous rank: 3
The 2A Lions gained wins over Burlington-Edison and Meridian to improve to 9-0 in league play.
8. Union (16-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Cardinals won their last two games by 13 and 27 points to improve to 13-0 in league play.
9. Seattle Academy (13-4)
Previous rank: 15
10. Mead (13-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Panthers beat 3A Cheney 60-26 and 3A University by six points to improve to 5-0 in league play.
11. Woodinville (17-2)
Previous rank: 17
The Falcons won their last two games by 12 and 29 points.
12. Tahoma (11-4)
Previous rank: 8
The Bears defeated Mount Rainier by 40 points but lost to Kennedy Catholic 46-39 on the road.
13.Southridge (13-3)
Previous rank: 12
The Suns will host undefeated Chiawana this Friday. Southridge is coming off a one point loss to 4A Richland.
14. Edmonds-Woodway (14-2)
Previous rank: 14
The Warriors lost to 2A Archbishop Murphy 77-60 at home.
15. Lake Stevens (13-2)
Previous rank: unranked
The Vikings defeated Glacier Peak by seven points at home to improve to 8-0 in league play.
16. Deer Park (14-1)
Previous rank: 19
The 2A Stags will face West Valley (Spokane) on the road and Pullman at home this week.
17. Lake Washington (14-4)
Previous rank: 10
The Kangaroos lost to Davis by six points but gained wins over Eastlake 69-49 and Redmond 65-37.
18. Lynden Christian (16-2)
Previous rank: 25
The 1A Lyncs will host 3A Oak Harbor and 2A Lynden on the road this week.
19. Stanwood (13-3)
Previous rank: 18
The Spartans will face Snohomish on the road this Friday.
20. Prosser (15-3)
Previous rank: 20
The Mustangs defeated Ellensburg 74-47 and took down East Valley (Yakima) on the road 71-23.
21. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (15-1)
Previous rank: 23
The Crusaders won their last two games to improve to 9-1 in league play and will face Reardan (16-2 overall) on the road this week.
22. Eastlake (14-4)
Previous rank: 11
The Wolves will face a challenge against the 8-1 Bothell at home and 6-2 Woodinville on the road this week.
23. Ridgeline (12-4)
Previous rank: 24
The Falcons beat Lewis and Clark and Ferris by seven and 20 points.
24. Bothell (15-5)
Previous rank: 16
The Cougars will play their final league game of the season against Eastlake on the road.
25. White River (12-4)
Previous rank: 21
The Hornets will attempt to avenge a previous loss to Decatur (8-1 league) on the road on Tuesday.
Fell off
Ellensburg