Washington (WIAA) High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 118 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, January 30, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 4 Chiawana takes on No. 12 Southridge and No. 8 Tahoma battles Auburn.
Washington High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 30
With 16 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season rolls on.
WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 18 games scheduled in the WIAA 4A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by No. 8 Tahoma vs Auburn. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 22 games scheduled in the WIAA 3A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by No. 7 Roosevelt vs Lakeside. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 24 games scheduled in the WIAA 2A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Fife vs Orting. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 21 games scheduled in the WIAA 1A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by No. 19 Deer Park vs Pullman. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 10 games scheduled in the WIAA 2B classification on Friday, January 30. The game of the night in Class 2B is Colfax vs Northwest Christian School. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 19 games scheduled in the WIAA 1B classification on Friday, January 30. The game of the night in 1B is Oakesdale vs Pomeroy. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
