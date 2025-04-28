Vote here: Who should be Washington High School Athlete of the Week (4/28/25)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for April 21-April 26 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, May 5. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
--
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Kenyon Andrews, Hazen boys track and field: Became Washington's all-time leader in the 300-meter leader with his time of 36.24 seconds at a KingCo dual meet, breaking Lyricc Lopez's record time (36.26). Andrews is reigning Class 3A champion in the event as well.
Sutton Flint, Liberty of Issaquah boys track and field: Among the state leaders in all three sprints (100, 200, 400), junior won the 110-meter hurdles in state-leading (and PR) 13.44 seconds, which just missed all-time Washington record. He is ranked No. 2 in the country this spring.
Josiah Gopaul, Cascade Christian boys soccer: Tallied a season-high four goals and an assist in the Cougars' lopsided win over King's. Three of those goals came in the second half, including a pair of scores on penalty kicks.
Makenzie Henthorn, Mark Morris softball: Did it all for the Monarchs last week in three 2A GSHL wins. Had at least two hits in each game against Columbia River, Woodland and Hockinson (including two HR), and registered a pair of pitching victories, striking out 28 in 15 total innings.
Ally Hetzel, Mount Si softball: UW signee might do a lot of things in sport - but never this again. Against Hazen, she had a 10 RBI-showing, fueled by a pair of home runs, including a grand slam in a 26-0 win. Also homered later in the week against Moses Lake and Sammamish.
Shane Johnson, Lake Washington baseball: Extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings by tossing a five-inning no-hitter against KingCo foe Mount Si. He struck out seven batters in notching a victory in his third consecutive outing.
Tom McDevitt, Cashmere baseball: Tossed six no-hit innings of shutout baseball, striking out 14 batters to get the Bulldogs going in a 1A SCAC sweep of Connell. The junior also laced a double from the bottom of the order.
Chase McGee, Camas boys track and field: He finally surpassed Washington pole vault legend (and idol) Casey Carrigan (17 feet, 41/2 inches) in becoming the all-time leader. Went 17-5 in his first try at a 4A GSHL dual meet against Union to eclipse 56-year-old record.
Emmalee Mohr, Richland softball: Cranked a big home run and drove in four RBI in 4A/3A MCC sweep of Kennewick. Also pitched four shutout innings to earn the win in the first game of the doubleheader.
Shelby Swanson, East Valley of Spokane softball: Senior infielder went off against unbeaten 2A GSL Deer Park, collecting three hits, including a home run and double, and driving in five runs in toppling the Stags.
---