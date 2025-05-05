Vote here: Who should be Washington High School Athlete of the Week (5/05/25)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for April 28-May 3 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, May 12. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Nicholas Altheimer, Curtis boys track and field: Secured the state's top times in the sprints at two separate meets - going 10.35 seconds in the 100 meters a 4A SPSL meet against Emerald Ridge, then covering the 200 in 21.24 at the South Sound Classic. His 100 time is fastest since 2013.
Avery Brewer, Selah softball: Tossed a five-inning no-hitter in a non-league matchup against Zillah, striking out six batters in the Vikings' 12-0 victory. Also laced a two-run on offense. Coming back after missing much of last season with knee injury.
Clarens Dollin, Pullman boys soccer: UW signee has bitten biggest 2A GSHL rival West Valley of Spokane twice this spring with late goals, including league-title clincher in the 74th minute last week in a 2-1 win. It was Greyhounds' fourth consecutive league championship.
Abby Edwards, Snohomish softball: In back-to-back weeks, the right-hander has thrown no-hitters. But in the five-inning variety against Everett in 3A Wesco action, she struck out 12 batters while also chipping in on offense with a home run and four RBIs in a 13-0 victory.
Mason Embrey, Yelm powerlifting: Broke three state records from the 165-pound division at the state champions, including mark for squat (500 pounds), deadlift (675) and total (1,350) in not only winning his weight class, but posting top overall score.
Ita Fonoti, Evergreen of Seattle softball: Drove in a season-high seven RBIs, socking a pair of home runs in a lopsided win over Cleveland. She now has 17 extra-base hits in 42 plate appearances this spring.
Mackenzie Moore, Prairie softball: Portland State commit had her first multiple-home run game with two blasts and four RBIs in a 9-0 victory over Kelso in 3A GSHL action. Also pitched a complete-game six-hit shutout, striking out six batters.
Anna Schneidler, Eastlake girls track and field: Took over the state 300-meter hurdles lead (42.48 seconds) by more than a second when she won the event at the South Sound Classic. Bonney Lake's Callie Wilson is No. 2 at 43.88.
Drake Smith, Granite Falls baseball: Flashed a hot bat in two wins against Mount Vernon Christian (two tiples, five RBIs) and Orcas Island (4-for-4, double, six RBIs). Also pitched five innings against MVC, giving up no earned runs, striking out 11 batters to earn a win.
