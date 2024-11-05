Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (11/4/24)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Oct.28-Nov. 2 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive's staff.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Gabe Borisch, Southridge football: The single-game performances keep getting bigger and bigger. Borisch rushed for a career-high 374 yards - the most in 11-man football this year in Washington - and six touchdowns on 31 carries in a non-league win over Wenatchee.
Ryan Charlton, King's Way Christian football: Workhorse tailback rushed for 261 yards and a career-best five touchdowns as the Knights blanked Fort Vancouver. That second-best rushing total pushed him over the 1,000-yard rushing barrier.
Hailey and Aleeya Cossey, Mount Si girls cross country: Sisters finished 1-2 at the Class 4A Dist. 1/2 championships at Lakewood High School. Hailey won the 5K race in 17 minutes, 54.20 seconds while Aleeya came in with a personal-best 17:55.05. Both are ranked in top five in classification.
Dax Jenks and Grant Wardenaar, Royal football: The four-time defending Class 1A champions' defense recorded four intercepton returns for touchdowns in a win over Wapato. Wardenaar had the first one; Jenks the final one. Both covered 31 yards.
Antoine Lee, Kentwood football: Broke ex-UW fullback Richard Thomas' 34-year-old single-season touchdowns record of 25 after his 198-yard, three-TD outing in a 4A NPSL win over Kentridge.
Jacob Rainer, Prosser football: The Washington athlete of week winner two weeks ago had another ridiculous outing, this time against Selah. The first-year signal caller was 30-of-33 for a career-high 449 yards and six touchdowns in the 2A CWAC win.
Jack Smith, Adna football: Cornerback found himself around the fooball plenty in his team's shutout win over Pe Ell/Willapa Valley. Smith had three interception as part the defense's five turnovers, including picks on the Trojans' final two possessions.
Lucas Whitehall-Gilkes, Auburn football: Speedster hauled in an astounding 17 receptions for 218 yards and a rushing touchdown as the Trojans edged Auburn Riverside in 4A NPSL action.
Grady Wilson, Napavine football: Tigers' signal caller only had six completions all nigh in a 2B Central win over Forks, but five of them went for touchdowns - and three of them were scores of 50 yards or longer as he finished with 220 passing yards. He also ran in a touchdown.
