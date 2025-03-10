Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (3/10/25)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for March 3-March 8 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, March 17. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
--
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Jalen Davis, Bremerton boys basketball: Led the Knights to first state basketball championship in five decades, scoring a game-high 34 points (highest of any player in any WIAA title game) and was voted 2A tournament MVP.
Qwaapeys Greene, Neay Bay girls basketball: Opened the 1B girls tournament with 20 points against Oakesdale, and finished off Lady Reds' three-peat with game-high 16 points and four assists in team's title-game win over Garfiled-Palouse.
Brogan Howell, Gonzaga Prep boys basketball: Only scored seven points in the Bullpups' victorious championship game, but it was his right-elbow jump shot with 2.2 seconds over Puyallup's 6-foot-7 Will Nasinec that won it for his team.
Cheyenne Hull, Davis of Yakima girls basketball: Simply the most dominant player in Washington this winter, she was in a class of her own in the WIAA championships as unanimous tournament MVP, finishing title-game triumph over Sumner with 26 points, including five 3-pointers.
Drew Jones, Puyallup boys basketball: Was the best player on the 4A boys floor all week in the Tacoma Dome, carrying the Vikings to their first state basketball championship game appearance since 1971. Tournament MVP scored game-high 20 points in title-game defeat.
Koby McClure, Prosser boys basketball: Fueled the 12th-seeded Mustangs run to the WIAA championship game, scoring 20 points in the loss to Bremerton. Also eclipsed 2,000 career points as Mustangs' all-time scoring leader.
Jamison Philip, Ellensburg girls basketball: Lost two games during her entire career, both to Lynden in past two WIAA championship games. Was a defensive all-tournament defensive menace as a senior, scoring her 1,000th career point Saturday. Played in four Class 2A title games.
Jerome Toby Jr., Lummi Nation boys basketball: Junior guard and 1B tournament MVP spearheaded title-game upset of ACH with a game-high 23 points, but it was his defense (five steals) late that completed Blackhawks' comeback for first WIAA championship since 2015.
Kaitlyn Wsters, Northwest Christian girls basketball: Crusaders point guard was the catalyst for the team's late-game rally against Adna, including the final-second shot in the lane to send the tile game to overtime. She finished with 20 points in team's first WIAA title-clinching win.
--