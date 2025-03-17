Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (3/17/25)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for March 10-March 15 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, March 24. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
NOMINEES
Faith Hickman, Southridge fastpitch: In her season debut, the infielder slammed a pair of home runs while driving in four runs and scoring four times in a non-league win over Cheney.
Mason Hill, Bellevue Christian baseball: The perennial Class 1A powers roared to four wins, and this senior was in the middle of them in every which way. scoring eight total runs while notching a pair of pitching victories over Interlake and Nooksack Valley (six scoreless innings).
Addison Jay, Mount Spokane fastpitch: Junior ace pitcher shut down the reigning 4A CBBN champions by giving up two hits in a complete-game performance, striking out 17 batters in the Wildcats' 2-0 non-league win.
Evan Lafferty, Shadle Park baseball: A full week's of numbers for the Highlanders' table-setter, who scored four runs apiece in wins over North Central and Rogers while also swiping six bases in both games.
Heidi Leitz, Port Angeles fastpitch: The St. Martin's signee tossed a five-inning perfect game against fellow 2024 state-tournament participant Lynden (11 strikeouts) in a 5-0 win, then picked up a win in relief (seven strikeouts) against Lynden Christian. She also had two RBI in each game.
Rowdy Mullins, Selah baseball: The Class 2A powerhouse opened with a pair of wins over 4A CBBN Eastmont and Wenatchee. Mullins got it going by pitching six innings of one-run ball, striking out six while also driving in three runs in a 10-3 win over the Wildcats.
Mason and Madden Pike, Puyallup baseball: In a preseason matchup of classification favorites, Mason paced the Vikings on the mound (five IP, one ER, nine strikeouts) and Madden had a two-run single in their 10-4 win over Mount Vernon.
Alejandro Rojas, Cashmere boys soccer: Somebody needs to replace the Bulldogs' graduated goal-scoring pieces, and this junior forward might be the guy. He scored all three goals in the team's season-opening win over College Place.
