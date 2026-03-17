Washington Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 Washington boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Richland Bombers

Runner-Up: Gonzaga Prep Bullpups

Champions: Rainier Beach Vikings

Runner-Up: Lincoln Abes

Champions: Bremerton Knights

Runner-Up: R.A. Long Lumberjacks

Champions: Lynden Christian Lyncs

Runner-Up: Zillah Leopards

Champions: Colfax Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Adna Pirates

Champions: Lummi Blackhawks

Runner-Up: Tulalip Heritage

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