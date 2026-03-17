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Washington Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every WIAA champion and runner-up for all six classifications as the Washington high school basketball season comes to a close
Brady Twombly|
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The 2026 Washington boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 4A

Champions: Richland Bombers

Runner-Up: Gonzaga Prep Bullpups

Class 3A

Champions: Rainier Beach Vikings

Runner-Up: Lincoln Abes

Class 2A

Champions: Bremerton Knights

Runner-Up: R.A. Long Lumberjacks

Class 1A

Champions: Lynden Christian Lyncs

Runner-Up: Zillah Leopards

Class 2B

Champions: Colfax Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Adna Pirates

Class 1B

Champions: Lummi Blackhawks

Runner-Up: Tulalip Heritage

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

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