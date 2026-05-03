Madison Babcock of Fox Valley Lutheran Voted Wisconsin High School Softball's Top Returning Pitcher of 2026
Congratulations to Fox Valley Lutheran junior Madison Babcock for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Softball's Top Returning Pitcher of 2026.
In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 18 talented players from throughout the state April 26-May 2), the Fox Valley Lutheran standout came out on top.
The hard-throwing Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association second-team all-state selection helped lead Fox Valley Lutheran to the North Eastern Conference (NEC) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 26-1 overall record.
Babcock earned 41% of the vote (1,118) to take top honors, Richland Center sophomore Kyree Fischer was second (20%), Mineral Point sophomore Tenleigh Bockhop placed third (14%), Grantsburg senior Piper Olson took fourth (9%), and Waupun senior Addison Braun was fifth (5%).
Other nominees included:
Tenleigh Bockhop, Mineral Point, sophomore
The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Mineral Point to a share of the Southern Wisconsin Association of Lakes (SWAL) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and a 24-6 overall record.
Addison Braun, Waupun, senior
The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Waupun to a share of the East Central Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals, and an 18-10 overall record.
Josie Brudos, West Salem, senior
The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead West Salem to the Coulee Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals, and a 20-5 overall record.
Cali Craig, Watertown, senior
The WFSCA Division 1 second-team all-state selection helped lead Watertown to the Badger Conference (Large Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-5 overall record.
Kyree Fischer, Richland Center, sophomore
The WFSCA Division all-state honorable mention helped lead Richland Center to third place in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference (SWC), a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and a 16-9 overall record.
Maggie Frank, Denmark, senior
The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Denmark to a tie for second place in the North Eastern Conference (NEC), the WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 25-7 overall record.
Allison Geise, Sun Prairie East, junior
The WFSCA Division 1 all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Sun Prairie East to a share of the Big Eight Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 22-8 overall record.
Rylee Hraby, Medford, senior
The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Medford to third place in the Great Northern Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 20-8 overall record.
Ashlyn Hunt, Catholic Memorial, sophomore
The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to the Greater Metro Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 26-4 overall record. She transferred to Catholic Memorial prior to the 2025-26 school year.
Kyleigh Mathe, Neenah, senior
The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead Neenah to second place in the Fox Valley Association, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 19-10 overall record.
Amelia Martini, Pacelli, senior
The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Pacelli to the Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game, and a 28-2 overall record.
Piper Olson, Grantsburg, senior
The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Grantsburg to the Lakeland Conference (West Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and a 20-5 overall record.
Bitsy Palicka, Sussex Hamilton, sophomore
The WFSCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to the Greater Metro Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 26-4 overall record.
Kaegann Paulson, Monroe, senior
The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Monroe to a share of the Rock Valley Conference (Valley Division), a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and a 20-8 overall record.
Kyleigh Sadler, Muskego, junior
The WFSCA all-state honorable mention and All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection helped lead Muskego to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 21-6 overall record.
Anna Wall, Tomah, senior
The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Tomah to the Mississippi Valley Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 22-5 overall record.
Kennedy Weisensel, Marshall, senior
The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Marshall to the Capitol Conference (South Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals, and a 17-11 overall record.
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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
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Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.