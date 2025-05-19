Washington high school baseball playoff brackets: 2025 WIAA state matchups and game times
After a suspenseful weekend of Washington high school district baseball playoffs, the field is set in each of the six classifications for WIAA regional tournaments Saturday all around the state.
Not surprisingly, undefeated and No. 4 nationally-ranked Puyallup is the top overall seed, and will be one of the four Class 4A hosts this weekend. Kamiakin, Eastlake and West Valley of Yakima were also appointed as pod regional hosts.
In Class 3A, District 1 champion and 2024 state runner-up Mount Vernon grabbed the No. 1 seed after its title-game win Saturday over Stanwood. Gig Harbor (No. 2), Kennewick (No. 3) and Ballard (No. 4) are also host schools.
